Greg McElroy Labels Virginia Tech As An ACC "Spoiler" For The Upcoming Season
Entering year four in Blacksburg, head coach Brent Pry is trying to play his way off of the hot seat. After coming into the 2024 season with high expectations, the Hokies finished with a 6-7 record, including more abysmal one-score game performances. Virginia Tech saw five players drafted and a number of high-profile players elected to enter the transfer portal. With 30-plus new transfers on the team and two new coordinators, can Pry find a way to work his way off of the hot seat this season? Is a bowl game going to be good enough, or will Virginia Tech need to find themselves in ACC contention?
While Virginia Tech is not being talked about as a dark horse to win the conference like last season, ESPN's Greg McElroy thinks Virginia Tech can play spoiler. In a recent episode of his show "Always College Football", McElroy put every ACC team into tiers. Tier 1 was national championship contenders, tier 2 was CFP contenders, tier 3 was spoilers, tier 4 was bowl-bound, and tier 5 was work to do.
“They bring in a new offensive coordinator in Phillip Montgomery, who’s been around a long time. Dating back to his time at Baylor, he was with RGIII at Baylor. So, he’s been around the game, he knows the game, and he knows how to score points. This new leadership should hopefully bring some new perspective to an offense that, at times, was very up and down,” said McElroy. “Kyron Drones? It’s his third year as a starting quarterback. There have been some really positive moments. Down the stretch of 2023, he was playing fantastic. Got to be healthy, naturally, but his running ability allows him to be dynamic. Now it’s about being a little bit more methodical, a little better situationally. If he could take those strides, you got to feel good about what they might be able to do.”
“There are a couple concerns,” said McElroy. “The offensive line lost all five starters from last year, some by way of transfers…They’ve got to be more consistent at wide receiver. That’s been a group that’s turned over a lot as well. And, if you look too, defensively? New coordinator coming in. You got some key returners but there’s a bit of a rebuild because there’s only two guys that started last year that are going to be starting again this season.”
In a 2025 hot seat ranking released earlier this offseson, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now or never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."
Can Virginia Tech play spoiler under Pry in his fourth season?