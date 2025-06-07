Here is How You Can Help Virginia Tech Get Paid By Playing As Them in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is slated to release next month and the anticipation is through the roof once again for the beloved video game series. There is going to be an interesting wrinkle to things this season.
Matt Liberman of cllctmedia obtained documents through a FOIA request to reveal EA Sports's new payment plan for universities. All 136 FBS schools featured in this year's edition of the game will be compensated based on their popularity and usage in the game.
“For each CFB product released by EA SPORTS, we (CLC Learfield) will provide a percentage for each institution based on the games played for that institution as a percentage of the total games played across all institutions," a document obtained by Liberman stated. "This percentage of games played will become the final allocation percentage for each school that will be applied to the total gross royalties for all institutions received.”
The game is slated to release next month and Virginia Tech is going to be a fun team to use in the game, even if it is just for the new addition of the famed Enter Sandman entrance. That is one of the biggest new features in the game and it was one of the centerpieces of the trailer that dropped recently.