Highly Touted Four-Star RB Becomes Latest Prospect To Receive Prediction To Land At Virginia Tech
While Virginia Tech is going to try and play spoiler this weekend vs Virginia, the Hokies are preparing for the James Franklin era that will officially be underway once the game on Saturday is over.
Franklin might not be coaching a game yet, but he is hard at work on the recruiting trail, attempting to add young talent to his team for next season. The Hokies have received a number of predictions to land talented prospects, including flipping some Penn State commits, and the latest is a big one.
Four- Star running back and former Penn State commit Messiah Mickens (Harrisburg, PA) was on a visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend to see the Hokies face No. 13 Miami and he has now received multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions to land in Blacksburg.
Talented Prospect
According to the 247Sports Composite, Mickens is the No. 207 player in the country, the No. 14 running back, and the No. 8 player in the state of Pennsylvania.
Here is a scouting report with stats on Mickens courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"- P4-caliber back with classic physical dimensions for the position.- Boasts strong multi-phase production as a high-volume ball carrier and playmaking defender, particularly in 16.5-sack junior season.- Owns encouraging numbers in combine testing metrics that can better manifest in pads.- Adequate experience as a pass catcher with some examples of route-running acumen beyond dump-offs, screens, checkdowns.- Not a juker by trade, but can employ effective, subtle hesitations and redirections to create room to run.- More of a one-speed runner who can improve speed-changing nuance as a decelerator/accelerator.- Natural football player who could become a quality P4 starter. Should raise the floor of a running back room as a valuable piece of a multi-talented unit."
2024: As a junior, ran for 1,214 yards and 21 TDs on 7.8 yards per carry in 14 contests. Caught 17 passes for 235 yards and 2 TDs on 13.8 yards per reception. Registered 81 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 2 FF, and 1 FR on defense.
2023: Ran for 961 yards and 14 TDs on 9.2 yards per carry during 11-game sophomore campaign. Caught 13 passes for 173 yards and 3 TDs on 13.3 per grab. Added 8 tackles, including 4 TFL.
2022: Finished 14-game freshman season with 1,078 yards and 19 TDs on 7.9 yards per carry. Added 16 receptions for 200 yards on 12.5 per catch. Also recorded 31 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack.
Virginia Tech seems to be building momentum on the recruiting trail under Franklin, but can they close on these prospects?