On this week's episode of the Hokie Hangover Podcast, we discuss how Virginia Tech did in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene, who elected to forgo his final season of eligibility, was drafted much earlier than most expected, going to the New England Patriots at the end of the third round at number 101 overall.

Not only that, but the Patriots surprisingly selected Keene 10 picks after picking another tight end, UCLA's Devin Asiasi, with pick number 91 overall.

While Keene was the only Virginia Tech player drafted, former Tech safety Reggie Floyd inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after the draft concluded. Now a week removed from the draft, those are the only two draft eligible Hokies signed in the pros.

The other three draft eligible members of last year's Virginia Tech squad included running back Deshawn McClease (who also left school early), quarterback Ryan Willis, and defensive back Jovonn Quillen, who are all still looking for work at the professional level.

What does the future hold for all of these players? Can Dalton Keene make a significant impact to a Patriots offense that struggled mightily a year ago? Can Reggie Floyd use his special teams prowess and ability as a run stopper to make the Cardinals' active roster? And where will these other undrafted free agents end up, if they're picked up at all?

I discuss all of this with fellow podcast co-host Andrew Alix on the newest edition of the Hokie Hangover Podcast.