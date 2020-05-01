AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Reggie Floyd's Contract Details With Cardinals Released

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd has officially agreed to contract terms with the Arizona Cardinals, after coming to an undrafted free agent agreement shortly after the NFL Draft concluded last Saturday.

Despite going undrafted last weekend, it was clear Floyd was a top free agent priority for the Cardinals, who moved quickly to secure him to a rookie contract after the draft ended.

Floyd signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals, worth up to $2,285,000 according to Spotrac. However, there was no signing bonus for Floyd, and no money is guaranteed.

If Floyd makes the active roster as a rookie, he will make a base salary of $610,000 in year one. Not only that, but if he makes the active roster as a rookie, Floyd would then be guaranteed to reach restricted free agency prior to the 2023-24 NFL season.

After his first year on the active roster, Floyd's contract would escalate in each of the remaining two years of the pact, as he would make $780,000 in year two and $895,000 in year three.

However,  it's again important to note that this is all contingent on Floyd making the active roster as a rookie with the Cardinals.

Floyd's penchant of making plays on special teams in the past for the Hokies, as well as his consistency as a run-stopper from the safety position, both bode well for him getting an opportunity to stick in the pros. However, Floyd will also need to show that he can improve in pass coverage, which has been a weakness in his game in the past at Virginia Tech.

Floyd's game draws similarities to former Virginia Tech safety Chuck Clark, a former sixth-round pick-turned-starter for the Baltimore Ravens. 

Clark's style of play as a safety at Virginia Tech was similar to Floyd's, showing that professional coaching could serve the Hokies' most recent rookie defensive back well at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Jackson is returning to Virginia Tech as Assistant AD for Strength and Conditioning

Former Virginia Tech athlete and strength and conditioning coach David Jackson is returning to Blacksburg after one season away from the program.

Justin Cates

What if Frank Beamer had left Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer almost left Tech in the early 2000s. What might have happened if he'd gone?

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech Football offers 2022 3-star TE/DE Keahnist Thompson

Thompson, a 6'4", 235 lbs. rising junior TE/DE out of Lakeland, Florida is a 3-star prospect who could add size and speed to Virginia Tech's future roster

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier was named among the nation's 50 most impactful assistants

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Football pursuing former Rice kicker Zach Hoban

Virginia Tech is one of several schools in on Rice transfer kicker Zach Hoban

Mike McDaniel

The NCAA moves closer towards compensating athletes for their image and likeness

The NCAA appears to be open to changes regarding athlete compensation for image and likeness, which will be welcomed news for amateur athletes across the country

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball officially adds grad transfer Cartier Diarra

After removing his name from NBA Draft consideration, Kansas State grad transfer Cartier Diarra is officially a member of Virginia Tech Basketball

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball to play home-and-home series with Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech Basketball is scheduled to play a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the first game taking place this fall in Oklahoma City

Mike McDaniel

Dalton Keene speaks to his versatility in introductory press conference with the Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was introduced as a member of the Patriots in a teleconference over the weekend, and had some interesting things to say about his time with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 threatens Virginia Tech finances amidst pandemic uncertainty

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking the world, Virginia Tech is not immune, facing financial distress in a time of uncertainty

Ricky LaBlue