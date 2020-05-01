Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd has officially agreed to contract terms with the Arizona Cardinals, after coming to an undrafted free agent agreement shortly after the NFL Draft concluded last Saturday.

Despite going undrafted last weekend, it was clear Floyd was a top free agent priority for the Cardinals, who moved quickly to secure him to a rookie contract after the draft ended.

Floyd signed a three-year contract with the Cardinals, worth up to $2,285,000 according to Spotrac. However, there was no signing bonus for Floyd, and no money is guaranteed.

If Floyd makes the active roster as a rookie, he will make a base salary of $610,000 in year one. Not only that, but if he makes the active roster as a rookie, Floyd would then be guaranteed to reach restricted free agency prior to the 2023-24 NFL season.

After his first year on the active roster, Floyd's contract would escalate in each of the remaining two years of the pact, as he would make $780,000 in year two and $895,000 in year three.

However, it's again important to note that this is all contingent on Floyd making the active roster as a rookie with the Cardinals.

Floyd's penchant of making plays on special teams in the past for the Hokies, as well as his consistency as a run-stopper from the safety position, both bode well for him getting an opportunity to stick in the pros. However, Floyd will also need to show that he can improve in pass coverage, which has been a weakness in his game in the past at Virginia Tech.

Floyd's game draws similarities to former Virginia Tech safety Chuck Clark, a former sixth-round pick-turned-starter for the Baltimore Ravens.

Clark's style of play as a safety at Virginia Tech was similar to Floyd's, showing that professional coaching could serve the Hokies' most recent rookie defensive back well at the next level.