Hokies Fall to 0-3 Following Catastrophic Loss to Old Dominion
So much for a cathartic outcome. Even before the second half kicked off, droves of fans filed toward the exits, their early departure a visual testament to the lack of hope in the building. The exodus was steady and noticeable, and by the time the third quarter began, large swaths of the metal bleachers were empty. But it wasn't Virginia Tech football's opponents, Old Dominion, facing a 28-point deficit to open the second half. It was the Hokies themselves.
Virginia Tech (0-3) suffered its third consecutive defeat to open the 2025 campaign, falling 45-26 to Old Dominion (2-1). The loss went beyond the scoreboard; the Hokies looked out of sync on both sides of the ball in a night that raised deeper concerns far more than the final margin suggested.
What was supposed to be an opportunity for Virginia Tech to reset its season instead turned into another dispiriting chapter in Lane Stadium and in the Hokies' 2025 campaign, as it stands so far. The loss marked the first time that Virginia Tech has started the season at 0-3 since 1987.
"Not the direction I saw our team going tonight," said Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. "We couldn't get stops. All of a sudden, penalties became a major issue. And especially, some critical ones, we just couldn't get any momentum going. We turn the ball over in the red zone. We get a turnover and we can't cash in on it. There were flashes in the game, of the ability to run the ball. There were flashes [of] the ability to throw the ball but not near consistent enough."
Instead of a routine non-conference win to calm anxieties around the program, the night unraveled into a symbolic low point, potentially the lowest under Pry's tenure.
Quarterback Kyron Drones compiled 266 passing yards, largely embellished by a 67-yard strike to Ayden Greene when the Hokies already trailed, 31-0, followed by a 10-yard touchdown to Donavon Greene, who tallied his first touchdown with Virginia Tech. Drones appeared timid, tallying only 25 yards in the first half. In that span, he went 5-for-10 and was sacked twice.
In contrast, Old Dominion played with a calm, calculated efficiency from start to finish. The Monarchs didn’t just score they marched the length of the field almost at will. Their first four touchdown drives covered 93, 97, 88, and 77 yards, slicing straight through Virginia Tech’s defense. Just as telling as the distance was the pace: each of those possessions ended in the end zone in three minutes and 31 seconds or less.
In the opening half, Virginia Tech managed to cross into Old Dominion territory just once; however on that occasion, it was mounting what looked like a promising drive. The Hokies marched all the way down to the Monarchs’ three-yard line, showing signs of rhythm and purpose on offense in an attempt to knot the game at seven.
But just as the crowd began to stir with hope, Drones lost control of the ball near the goal line, and Old Dominion pounced on the loose football. Initially, the officials ruled that Drones was down before the ball came free. Yet Monarchs head coach Ricky Rahne challenged the call, and after review, the call was overturned. Instead of a potential game-tying touchdown or momentum-swinging score, the Hokies walked away empty-handed.
After halftime, the score was a runaway 28-0 lead, in favor of Old Dominion. The Monarchs tacked on an extra field goal before Virginia Tech finally answered with the aforementioned pair of Greene receptions that put the Hokies on the board and kept their near-30-year streak of avoiding a shutout alive.
In spurts, Tech's rushing attack was solid, tallying 122 yards in the first half. However, any second-half numbers have to be taken with a grain of salt, occurring after the game was essentially decided and the Monarchs led by 28.
On the flip side, the Monarchs' rushing attack was relentless and resounding, tallying 250 rushing yards (251, negating an end-of-game kneel). Georgia Military transfer Trequan Jones led the charge for Old Dominion, finishing with 101 yards. Behind him was the Monarchs’ signal-caller, Colton Joseph, who finished with 63 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. His score was one of four on the ground for Old Dominion and part of six total touchdowns for the Monarchs.
Joseph was even more dangerous through the air, completing 16 of his 22 attempts for 276 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. The sophomore signal-caller also tallied four passing plays that gained 30 or more yards.
"He's a good quarterback," Pry said when asked about what made him so effective. "He's proven that the last couple weeks. I think his wideouts made some nice plays. There wasn't just a ton of guys just wide open. They made some good throws and catches, but we got to contest catches better. That was the same thing last week [against Vanderbilt]. We're in position and we're allowing them to make the catch rather than battle through the catch and get the ball out."
So where exactly does Virginia Tech go from here? After its first 0-3 start since 1987? After being outscored 72-7 over a five-quarter stretch spanning from the start of third quarter against Vanderbilt to the end of the third against Old Dominion? After being outscored 130-41 since last year's bowl game against Minnesota, discounting Saturday's final quarter?
"Just keep going," said Virginia Tech running back Terion Stewart, who tallied 55 yards in his second game adorning the maroon and orange. "Keep going in practice. Keep being that leader, and keep bringing the juice and energy and just keep fighting every day in practice."
That attitude of "just keep going" extends to pushing forward and ignoring the noise.
"I can't control that," said safety Tyson Flowers, who forced a fumble early in the contest. "We can't control that. I know winning solves a lot of issues, right? And so, going forward, hopefully we can win one game at a time and the rest will take care of itself. But it's hard because a lot of people that say stuff on the outside, they're not in the locker room, they're not in the meetings."
The good news is that the Hokies' next opponent is, by far, the easiest on its schedule: FCS Wofford. The Terriers (0-3) have not tallied over 170 passing yards in any of their three contests to start the year, giving Virginia Tech a prime opportunity to at least tally a win going into conference play.
But the Hokies were favored against Vanderbilt. They were again favored against Old Dominion. And they lost both contests by a combined margin of 43 points. Per the ACC Network broadcast, the Monarchs are now 3-15 against Power Four opponents [Editor's note: the broadcast listed it as 2-15, but it was before the conclusion of the game]. Remarkably, all three of those wins have come at the expense of Virginia Tech. From Pry’s debut setback in 2022 to Saturday night’s convincing result, Old Dominion has repeatedly turned this game into a proving ground, leaving Virginia Tech searching for answers in a series it was once expected to dominate.
After all, the Hokies recently cancelled a large chunk of their remaining slate with the Monarchs earlier this summer. Yet, Saturday’s outcome served as a reminder that the Monarchs remain a thorn in Tech’s side, regardless of how often the two programs officially meet moving forward.
Earlier this morning, I noted how Old Dominion had a chance to bookend its place in Brent Pry’s tenure; it spoiled his debut in 2022, and another upset could potentially drive the final nail into his time at Virginia Tech. While Saturday’s loss may not officially mark the end, the idea of Pry being dismissed before the season concludes is not a far-fetched one.
For now, the decision rests with the program’s leadership, who must weigh his $6 million buyout against the trajectory of the team. Time will ultimately determine how much longer Pry remains in Blacksburg, but one thing is clear: questions about his tenure from the fanbase are no longer hypothetical; they are pressing. Still, despite the mounting noise, Pry has maintained publicly that he is the right man to lead Virginia Tech back to its apex.
"I see the stride we've made as a program," Pry said. "I know it doesn't show on the field tonight. Our roster is deeper than it's been. The one area where we didn't do a good enough job was on the offensive line, creating depth and it's biting us right now a bit. I'm proud of the team that we have as far as the guys in that locker room. They're wired the right way. They're at Virginia Tech fort he right reasons. I think there's talent in that locker room. It's not the talent that we need yet to to be a team that can contend for championships, but it's an improved roster and these guys have busted their butt and gave us a chance at South Carolina. Played a heck of a half against Vanderbilt, but it's a four-quarter game."
Tech's contest against Wofford will come on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. ET. Viewing for the contest will be available on ACC Network Extra.