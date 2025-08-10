Hokies in the NFL: How Did Tech's Alums Fare on August 9?
Last night, a quartet of Virginia Tech alumni from last year's Hokies squad took to the gridiron for the NFL preseason. A triumvirate of the group suited up in white and blue for the Buffalo Bills: wide receiver Stephen Gosnell, linebacker Keonta Jenkins and cornerback Dorian Strong.
Over in the Sunshine State, tailback Bhayshul Tuten donned the Jacksonville teal for the Jaguars.
None of the four captured wins on Saturday; the New York Giants defeated Buffalo, 34-25, while the Pittsburgh Steelers took down Jacksonville, 31-25. The latter game was particularly notable due to Jaguars kicker Cam Little's viral 70-yard field goal, the longest in preseason history.
Jacksonville scored 16 subsequent points after that, six of which came from an eight-yard fourth quarter rushing touchdown, courtesy of Tuten. In his first preseason game, Tuten accumulated 24 rushing yards on six carries, 16 receiving yards on a pair of receptions and the aforementioned rushing touchdown, where he powered into the end zone by driving his legs through multiple defenders. Tuten was the Jaguars' rushing yards leader on Saturday, a night where Jacksonville starter Nick Mullens totaled 89 passing yards to Pittsburgh's Skylar Thompson's 233.
Over in Buffalo, Gosnell notched 30 receiving yards on a quartet of receptions and as many targets. Gosnell's 30 receiving yards ranked fourth on the team on Saturday, coming behind Tyrell Shavers, Frank Gore Jr. and KJ Hamler. Through camp and his opening preseason game, Gosnell has solidified himself as a solid option in the passing game with a fighting chance to make the 53-man roster.
On the defensive front, Jenkins paced the team in tackles with six and was one of five Bills to tally a quarterback hit. All but one of Jenkins' tackles was unassisted, while Strong totaled a pair of tackles.
Overall, it was a strong night for the Hokies’ alums, and with the right breaks, all four have a legitimate shot at making their Opening Day rosters.