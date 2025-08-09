Hokies in the NFL: Which Former Virginia Tech Players Are Suiting Up For NFL Preseason Action Today?
It is week one of the NFL Preseason and there are a number of former Virginia Tech stars that are waiting to make their debut on the big stage. Not only that, but there are a number of guys who are fighting for roster spots.
Let's breakdown who is in action today.
1. CB Dorian Strong- Buffalo Bills
Strong is working to make the Bills roster after being a day three pick in this year's NFL Draft and he is going to be facing the New York Giants today. This is going to be a great opportunity for Strong to get snaps and show that he belongs on the NFL stage.
2. WR Stephen Gosnell- Buffalo Bills
Gosnell has already been turning heads in training camp and now he is going to get a chance to do it in a preseason game. As an undrafted free agent, Gosnell will face an uphill battle to make the Bills roster, but he has been putting on a show so far.
3. LB Keonta Jenkins- Buffalo Bills
Another member of the 2024 Virginia Tech squad that is going to make his NFL debut with the Bills. Jenkins should get plenty of snaps and have a chance to impress one of the best defensive staffs in football.
4. DT Tim Settle- Houston Texans
Settle plays for one of the best defenses in the NFL and one of the best defensive lines, especially along the edges. Earning snaps is a difficult proposition for a team like that, but I think Settle is going to do just fine and should make an impact today.
5. TE Dalton Keene- Houston Texans
Keene is going to be on the field working to try and make the roster and be a reliable target for C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense.
6. LT Christian Darrisaw- Minnesota Vikings
I doubt Darrisaw plays much, if at all, as he is still recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered last season, but one of the top left tackles in the NFL should be back on the field soon for Minnesota.
7. SS Chuck Clark- Pittsburgh Steelers
Clark is going to be facing former Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten tonight as the Steelers open preseason play with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Clark might not play a ton of snaps tonight, but seeing his role on one of the NFL's best defenses is going to be something to watch.
8. RB Bhayshul Tutuen- Jacksonville Jaguars
How big of an impact can Tuten make in his NFL debut with the Jaguars? That is a big question, but the rookie is expected to give Travis Etienne a strong push for snaps and be a big part of the Jaguars offense this season. We could get a glimpse of that tonight when the Jaguars face the Steelers.
9. K Joey Slye- Tennessee Titans
While all eyes in this game are going to be on No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward making his debut with the Titans, former Hokie Joey Slye s going to be taking the field as well.
10. OL Lecitus Smith- Green Bay Packers
Smith is going to be attempting to make the Packers roster and he will face the New York Jets tonight.
11. QB Tyrod Taylor- New York Jets
Jets fans are going to be anxiously awaiting the debut of Justin Fields tonight, but former Hokie quarterback Tyrod Taylor is also going to see action tonight. Taylor remains one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
12. DB Chamarri Connor- Kansas City Chiefs
Connor has been a valuable depth piece for the Chiefs defense over the past couple of seasons and should see some first half action tonight.