Updated ACC Standings and Projected ACC Tournament Bracket After Saturday's Games (2/15)

Following Virginia Tech's 1-1 week — a 76-66 upset win over No. 20 Clemson, followed by a 92-69 blowout at the hands of Florida State — how do the Hokies stack up in the ACC standings?

Final: FSU 92 | VT 69 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) February 14, 2026

Here's the ACC standings following Saturday's slate:

No. 4 Duke (12-1 ACC, 23-2 overall) No. 15 Virginia (10-2 ACC, 22-3 overall) No. 20 Clemson (10-3 ACC, 20-6 overall) Miami (9-3 ACC, 20-5 overall) RV NC State (9-4 ACC, 18-8 overall) No. 11 North Carolina (8-4 ACC, 20-5 overall) No. 24 Louisville (8-4 ACC, 19-6 overall) SMU (6-6 ACC, 17-8 overall) Virginia Tech (6-7 ACC, 17-9 overall) Syracuse (6-7 ACC, 15-11 overall) California (6-7 ACC, 18-8 overall) Florida State (5-7 ACC, 12-13 overall) Stanford (5-8 ACC, 16-10 overall) Wake Forest (4-8 ACC, 13-12 overall) Notre Dame (3-10 ACC, 12-14 overall) Boston College (2-10 ACC, 9-16 overall) Pittsburgh (2-11 ACC, 9-17 overall) Georgia Tech (2-11 ACC, 11-15 overall)

As it currently stands, Boston College, Pitt and Georgia Tech are the three schools that would not be invited to the 2026 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which begins March 10 in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(12) Florida State vs. (13) Stanford

vs. (13) (10) Syracuse vs. (15) Notre Dame

vs. (15) (11) California vs. (14) Wake Forest

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(8) SMU vs. (9) Virginia Tech

vs. (9) (12/13) Florida State OR Stanford vs. (5) NC State

OR vs. (5) (10/15) Syracuse OR Notre Dame vs. (7) Louisville

OR vs. (7) (11/14) California OR Wake Forest vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Feb. 15

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) SMU OR Virginia Tech

vs. (8/9) OR (4) Miami vs. (5/12/13) NC State OR Florida State OR Stanford

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) Louisville OR Syracuse OR Notre Dame

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Clemson vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina OR California OR Wake Forest

Thoughts:

Virginia Tech's at-large hopes now are hanging by a thread; at minimum, the Hokies will need to claim both their home games against Wake Forest and Boston College, while also claiming two of its three road games (Miami, North Carolina, Virginia). For Virginia Tech to go dancing, those two home games will be critical, especially since Wake Forest defeated the Hokies the last time that the two schools played on Jan. 3. Moreover, Virginia Tech is 1-6 against Boston College in head coach Mike Young's tenure.

The Hokies kick off the first of their final five games of the season with Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 17 in Coral Gables, Florida. The contest will tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be available for viewing on the ACC Network.

