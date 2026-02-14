2026 NFL Free Agency: 10 Best Wide Receivers Available

Next month, a number of NFL teams will look to improve their receiving core through free agency.

While there are not many No. 1 receivers available, there are several quality options for teams seeking a No. 2 wideout or to add depth to their team’s receiving core. From young players with untapped potential to experienced veterans, there are a variety of receivers hitting the open market in March.

Here are the 10 best receivers available in free agency this offseason.

10. Christian Kirk

Veteran receiver Christian Kirk will reach free agency after a disappointing lone season in Houston. As the Texans’ offense got off to a slow start, Kirk recorded just 28 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown over 13 games. Kirk has played in all 17 games just twice, but when healthy, he’s capable of topping 1,000 yards.

9. Deebo Samuel

Neither Deebo Samuel nor the Commanders had the season they were looking for, but he still racked up a solid 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Samuel just turned 30 last month, but could provide a solid veteran presence for a new team in 2026.

8. Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen had a productive season for the Chargers in 2025, reuniting Justin Herbert with one of his most trusted targets as he recorded 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Allen will be 34 by the start of the 2026 season, but is an affordable option and reliable third-down receiver.

Big Keenan Allen catch and run on 3rd down ⚡️



WASvsLAC on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/EQvPVIHbWs — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2025

7. Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs enters free agency after leading the Packers in receiving in 2025 with a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns. On a team with a number of receivers, he proved to be the team’s most reliable wideout over the course of the season.

6. Jauan Jennings

After the 49ers opted against extending Jauan Jennings last summer, he is set to hit free agency. Despite dealing with several injuries including broken ribs, Jennings played in 15 games and recorded 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. He’s been a strong No. 2 or No. 3 option for the 49ers since 2020, and can even throw the ball too when need be.

🚨 JAUAN JENNINGS PASSING TD 🚨



WHAT A PLAY



(via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Ke9k35I1Rf — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 12, 2026

5. Rashid Shaheed

Rashid Shaheed has been far from the most productive receiver, tallying 687 yards for the Seahawks and Saints in 2025. Even so, Shaheed’s speed and potential makes him an enticing target in free agency. His abilities in the return game don’t hurt his appeal either.

RASHID SHAHEED STARTS THE GAME OFF WITH A 95 YARD KICK-RETURN TD 😱



(via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/o93ElMiTzw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 18, 2026

4. Wan’Dale Robinson

With Giants receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton missing time, Wan’Dale Robinson quietly put together an impressive season, amassing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career right before free agency. At 5-foot-8, Robinson is far from the prototypical receiver most teams seek, but he’s proven he can have success in this league.

3. Mike Evans

After spending his entire 12-year career with the Buccaneers so far, Mike Evans is slated to become a free agent. One of the premier receiving threats over the past decade, Evans recorded 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career before injuries held him to just eight games in 2025. When healthy, Evans remains a strong target in the passing game especially thanks to his size and stature.

2. Alec Pierce

Speedster Alec Pierce is the second-best receiver available this spring. Playing for a talented Colts team with a bevy of weapons, Pierce led the team receiving as he recorded 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. He impressively reached that total on just 47 receptions, averaging 21.3 yards per catch.

The release, vertical speed and body control at the catch point.



Alec Pierce is getting PAID this offseason.pic.twitter.com/EiM9OaKg84 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 30, 2025

1. George Pickens

In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens emerged as one of the most dynamic receiving threats in the league. Pickens has always been talented and capable of making outstanding catches and plays, but in 2025, he put it together over the course of a full season as he recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. It would not be surprising to see him return to Dallas or for the Cowboys to place the franchise tag on him after such a productive season.

