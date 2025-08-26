Hokies LB Caleb Woodson Charged With DWI
On Saturday, Virginia Tech linebacker Caleb Woodson was charged with a DWI charge; Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter was the first to report the news.
The DWI is listed as a Class 1 misdemeanor offense, with the court date set for Sept. 9. According to The Roanoke Times' Damian Sordelett, Woodson was also charged with reckless driving on July 30, for going 96 mph in a 70 mph zone. The court date for the latter offense has been set for Sept. 16.
Woodson, who is one of the team’s captains for the upcoming season, has not commented on the charge. Head coach Brent Pry is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 12 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech has released a statement:
“We are aware of an incident involving Caleb Woodson. We take this matter seriously and will handle it according to athletic department policy and university policy. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”
Here's a quick excerpt from Virginia Tech's Student-Athlete Conduct policy:
"Student-athletes and team success contribute to the university’s overall image. Sports
competition serves as the social glue for the university community, alumni, and friends. Because of the high visibility accorded modern college athletics, any off-the-field problems of student-athletes are often magnified and reflect poorly on the university. A set of clear expectations and clearly understood athletic sanctions for misbehavior will communicate to student-athletes, the university community, and the public the university’s behavioral expectations. Student-athletes, like all other students, are governed by the Student Code of Conduct and the civil and criminal codes of the state and nation. Additionally, student-athletes are governed by policies in the Virginia Tech Student-Athlete Handbook. Accordingly, infractions of policy or law are adjudicated as follows:
a. The Virginia Tech Student-Athlete Handbook governs the student’s privilege and permission to participate in any aspect of NCAA sports competition. Included in the handbook is the Policy on Student-Athlete Conduct.
b. The University Conduct System and Honor Systems govern an individual’s status as a student and the ability to participate in the academic programs of the university.
c. The civil and criminal courts of the state and nation govern an individual’s status as a citizen and the right to participate thereof.
The following below details the possible punishments involved with a misdemeanor charge:
"Misdemeanor Charge and/or Conviction - Any student-athlete who is arrested, charged and/or convicted of a misdemeanor charge (other than gambling or game fixing which are addressed above and other than minor traffic infractions) will be subject to a review process. The Athletics Director or designee will review the charges and all of the surrounding circumstances. Sanctions for misdemeanor charges may be delegated as the Director of Athletics sees fit. Factors to be considered include, but are not limited to:
A. Nature of charge (violent or non-violent)
B. Prior behavior
C. Self-disclosure of the violation
D. Cooperation during the investigation
E. Alcohol and/or drug use
F. Stated Team Rules
G. Consistency with regard to handling of other cases.
Athletics Department sanctions may include, but shall not be limited to:
A. Warning
B. Probation
C. Restricted use of athletic services or facilities
D. Suspension from play and/or practice for a stated period of time. Particular attention will be paid to those offenses that result (or are likely to result) in extended trials or continuing legal circumstances that will require the undistracted attention of the involved student-athlete. These offenses, once identified as such, may incur an automatic suspension from practice and/or playing privileges until the charges are dropped, dismissed or otherwise resolved to the satisfaction of the institution.
E. Dismissal from the team (only available for a conviction or if the student-athlete pleads guilty or no contest to a misdemeanor). In the event of dismissal from the team, the student-athlete shall retain her/his grant-inaid for the balance of the academic year. The Athletics Department shall recommend to the Virginia Tech Office of University Scholarships and Financial Aid that the grant-in-aid not be renewed for any succeeding academic years."
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.