Hokies Top Commit Reopens Recruitment Amidst The Firing Of Brent Pry
Virginia Tech made the decision to move on from head coach Brent Pry today and that decision is already having consequences. Shortly after Pry was fired, the Hokies top commit Thomas Wilder announced that he was reopening his recruitment. Wilder committed to Virginia Tech in the offseason and was by far the top commit at the position.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Wilder is ranked as the No. 331 player in the country, the No. 34 offensive tackle in the country, and the No. 10 player in the state of Virginia. The 6'6 285 LBS OT took an official visit to Blacksburg and has also taken official visits to Maryland, Penn State, and North Carolina.
Here is a scouting report on Wilder courtesy of 247Sports analyst Hudson Standish:
"Optimal build for an offensive tackle hovering around 6-foot-6.5, 295 pounds with ideal arm length. Physical tools manifest in the run game, where he can simply overpower opponents for Virginia prospect factory Green Run. Likely will operate at right tackle at the next level, as testing data backs up slower-than-average foot speed on tape. Flashed plenty of developmental upside at the 2024 Under Armour Baltimore regional camp. Still has plenty to clean up from a technical standpoint, but has always displayed a high competitive level and has the frame to eventually carry 320 pounds. High floor right tackle who could emerge as a multi-year starter as a power scheme right tackle at the Power Four level. Physical tools could lead to NFL Draft consideration."
Currently, Virginia Tech's recruiting class ranks 85th in the country according to 247Sports. There could be more on the way after Pry's firing.
Pry Statement
Pry was 16-24 during his time as the Hokies head coach and last night's loss to Old Dominion was the last straw. After he was dismissed today, Pry released this statement:
"On behalf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank President Sands, Whit, and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football program. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish. To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community—have been inspiring every single day. To the dedicated assistant coaches and support staff, I am grateful beyond words. Your sacrifice, professionalism, and loyalty keep this program running and create the foundation for everything our players achieve. To our donors and the passionate Hokie faithful, your unwavering support to our entire football program, in every facet, has been vital. I encourage you to continue backing these players and this program; your energy and enthusiasm make Lane Stadium one of the best environments in college football.
Finally, to Amy and the rest of our family—thank you for your constant love and strength. We have been in this together from the start, and we will take the next steps of our journey the same way. Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts. We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies."
The Hokies announced that offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery will be the interim head coach in a statement about the firing of Pry:
"President Tim Sands shares the following message with our university community, alumni and supporters: Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we
strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season.
To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge. Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move."
Virginia Tech will resume play this Saturday at Noon against Wofford.