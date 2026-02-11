Elite 2027 OT Propsect Lines Up Spring Visit to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is looking to level up its recruiting under James Franklin, and it is going to be chasing some of the best prospects around the country. One of the prospects that they are going after is OT Layton Von Brandt and he has lined up a visit to Blacksburg for March 21st. Von Brandt is also slated to visit Florida (March 24th), Auburn (March 26th), Tennessee (March 28th), Notre Dame (April 11th), and Penn State (April 18th).

Von Brandt plays at Appoquinimink High School in Delaware and according to the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as the No. 38 prospect in the country, the No. 5 OT in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Delaware. He holds other offers from Penn State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Currently, Virginia Tech does not have a commitment for its 2027 class. This is going to be the first full recruiting cycle under Franklin and expectations are high for what he might be able to do in Blacksburg on the recruiting trail.

This past cycle, Franklin arrived and lifted a class that was ranked outside of the top 100 and then finished in the top 25. He followed that up with one of the best transfer portal classes in the ACC, showing what might be on the horizon for this program.

Intriguing Portal Class

While some of the players that the Hokies brought in are light on experience, they are players that Franklin thought would be able to play at Penn State. Virginia Tech's transfer class last season ranked 44th with 30 commits. This year's class ranks 18th with three fewer commits. The kind of player that Virginia Tech is bringing in is much different.

Virginia Tech is going to have a new look QB room this season and there is reason to be excited about it. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer looked sharp for the Nittany Lions down the stretch of the season after Drew Allar went down with an injury and North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker was a highly ranked high school recruit.

Virginia Tech was also able to land one of the best wide receivers in the ACC from a season ago when they got Duke WR Que'Sean Brown.

Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense

Another pass catcher to watch this season is going to be Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds is a former five star recruit out of high school and has all the makings of a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

While Virginia Tech might not be ready to win the ACC just yet, they have had a good offseason with a good portal haul and a good high school class. Let's see what the results on the field bring.

Last year, the Hokies brought in one four-star transfer player. This year they brought in two.

Will every transfer hit? Unlikely, but I think this is going to be a transfer class that has far more impact players and should help the Hokies get back to a bowl game at minimum. This is the type of transfer class that Virginia Tech fans should be expecting under Franklin.

