How Comfortable Should Fans Be With Virginia Tech's Position Groups?

Virginia Tech enters the 2026 season in an unusual position. After a 3-9 campaign in 2025, the Hokies underwent a massive roster overhaul under first-year head coach James Franklin. Nearly every position group looks different than it did a year ago, making this one of the more difficult teams in the ACC to evaluate.

The good news? Most of the uncertainty is concentrated in a handful of rooms rather than spread across the entire roster. Here is how comfortable Hokies fans should feel about each position group entering the season.

Quarterbacks: 8/10

The optimism starts with Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer. The former four-star recruit started the final seven games for the Nittany Lions in 2025, completing 69% of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while leading Penn State to a bowl victory. He was arguably Franklin's most important portal addition and already has experience under Franklin. While Bryce Baker provides intriguing competition and depth, I think that the room's rating is ultimately a reflection of Grunkemeyer's upside. If he develops as expected, the quarterback position could quickly become the Hokies' biggest strength.

Wide Receivers: 6/10

There is talent here, but not much certainty. Virginia Tech added multiple new faces through the transfer portal, including Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown. The potential exists for this group to outperform expectations, but until the receivers prove they can consistently create explosive plays, a middle-of-the-road rating feels appropriate.

Running Backs: 8.5/10

The running back room quietly looks like one of the most dependable units on the roster. Jeffrey Overton Jr. impressed throughout spring practice and appears positioned to step into a larger role, while Marcellous Hawkins.

Tight Ends: 9/10

This might be the safest position group on the roster. The spring game showcased a heavy emphasis on tight ends, who combined for 17 receptions and 205 yards. Junior transfer Luke Reynolds led the way with a game-high 69 receiving yards on five receptions. Franklin and offensive coordinator Ty Howle appear committed to utilizing the position in both the running and passing game, and Virginia Tech has the personnel to make that approach work.

Offensive Line: 4/10

This remains the biggest concern. The Hokies struggled offensively in 2025, averaging just 21.4 points per game, and the offensive line remains largely unproven despite returning several experienced players. Consistency remains a major question, and the spring game featured 10 sacks. Until this group proves it can protect Grunkemeyer and establish the line of scrimmage, skepticism is warranted.

Defensive Line: 5/10

The defensive front has intriguing pieces, but there are still questions about whether the unit can consistently generate pressure. Kemari Copeland headlines a group that flashed at times, and depth is better than it has been in recent years. However, the Hokies still need more disruptive playmakers to emerge.

Defensive Backs: 5/10

Few position groups carry a wider range of outcomes. The secondary showed flashes during spring practice, with players like Joshua Clarke and Amauri Polydor showing out at the spring game, but Virginia Tech still has to prove it can consistently limit explosive plays. Right now, though, there are simply too many unknowns.

Special Teams: 8/10

Special teams rarely receive much attention until something goes wrong. Virginia Tech enters 2026 feeling relatively stable in that area, especially with kicker John Love back at the helm, making it one of the more trustworthy groups on the roster.