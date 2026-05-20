Virginia Tech's Potential Road to Redemption: Three Reasons Why The Hokies Have Been Mired In Mediocrity

It's been a while since Virginia Tech stood above the middle of the pack in college football. When the 2026 season begins, it will mark seven years since the Hokies last finished more than one game above .500. Here are three reasons I think that the Hokies have been mired in mediocrity.

No. 1: Virginia Tech's previous two coaching hires flashed at times but ultimately did not lead to sustained success.

Justin Fuente's first year at the helm of the Hokies ended with a 10-4 record and a final ranking of No. 16. The year after saw the Hokies peak as high as No. 12 before finishing with a 9-4 record (No. 24). However, after tthat, Virginia Tech went 6-7, 8-5, 5-6 and 6-7 in its next four seasons, dismissing Fuente before the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Brent Pry picked up the baton, and the first season, as is typical under a first-year head coach, was rough, resulting in a 3-8 record. Year two appeared to be more fruitful, ending in a 7-6 (5-3 ACC) record that raised hope after a 41-20 victory over Tulane in the Military Bowl. However, in 2024, the Hokies sustained five one-score losses, finishing the season at 6-7 (4-4 ACC) and ending the year with a 24-10 loss to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. 2025 was cataclysmic, with the Hokies sputtering to a 3-9 (2-6 ACC) record and firing Pry after three games.

No. 2: The 2024 season — which could have represented a break from the norm — sputtered out.

I touched on this in the first point, but the 2024 campaign represented a missed opportunity. Here's a concrete way of looking at things: Sports-Reference.com has a stat titled the Simple Rating System, "a rating that takes into account average point differential and strength of schedule."

With that in mind, here's how those years since 2016 stack up in order, from best SRS to worst:

2016: 11.00 SRS (10-4 record) - Fuente

11.00 SRS (10-4 record) - 2017: 10.56 SRS (9-4 record) - Fuente

10.56 SRS (9-4 record) - 2024: 9.84 SRS (6-7 record) - Pry

9.84 SRS (6-7 record) - 2023: 5.90 SRS (7-6 record) - Pry

5.90 SRS (7-6 record) - 2019: 3.37 SRS (8-5 record) - Fuente

3.37 SRS (8-5 record) - 2020: 1.51 SRS (5-6 record) - Fuente

1.51 SRS (5-6 record) - 2021: -0.33 SRS (6-7 record) - Fuente

-0.33 SRS (6-7 record) - 2018: -0.37 SRS (6-7 record) - Fuente

-0.37 SRS (6-7 record) - 2025: -2.78 SRS (3-9 record) - Pry/Philip Montgomery

-2.78 SRS (3-9 record) - 2022: -.6.78 SRS (3-8 record) - Pry

Despite it being a losing season — primarily due to one-score losses at the hands of Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse and Duke — Virginia Tech's 2024 campaign had the potential to be more, potentially creating a blueprint for future seasons to rely on. Still, the Hokies' 2025 season created an opportunity for VT to hire James Franklin, an opportunity they may not have had if 2024 produced more wins.

No. 3: Virginia Tech hasn't had a consistent option under center for a while.

After Jerod Evans and Josh Jackson, Virginia Tech cycled through a series of quarterbacks, including Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker, Braxton Burmeister, Grant Wells and Kyron Drones. The Hokies' best season since 2017 came in 2019 behind Willis and Hooker, but solid production and stability at quarterback have been elusive since that solid campaign. That could change in 2026 with Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer expected to lead the offense.