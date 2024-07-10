How Do Virginia Tech Players Stack Up In the ACC for the EA SPORTS' College Football 25 Top 100 Player Ratings?
Only 15 ACC players ended up cracking the top 100 in EA Sports' College Football 25 top 100 player ratings. A whopping 31 players came from the Big Ten, and 29 players out of the SEC.
Out of all of the ACC players, Virginia Tech landed one in the top 100, cornerback Dorian Strong, who was ranked as the 66th best player in the game. Strong was listed as a 91 overall player, with 91 speed, 94 acceleration, 58 strength, 90 awareness, and 90 jumping. These are the only stats available to the public, as the full ratings may come out at a later date, or may be released when the game comes out.
The ACC only landed three players in the top 25 rankings in the list.
Clemson's star linebacker and edge rusher Barrett Carter was ranked as the 15th best player in the game. Carter's 97 awareness rating placed him at the top of all outside linebackers in the game, and tied-fifth for all players in the game. Carter only trailed Shedeur Sanders (98), Emeka Egbuka (98), Dillon Gabriel (99), and Jason Henderson (99).
The other top 25 ACC players were North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton who ranked as the 22nd best player, and Cal running back Jaydn Ott who ranked at just 25th.
There's a few more players ahead of Dorian Strong in the ACC.
There were only two ACC players in the secondary who were rated higher than Dorian Strong, a good sign for fans hoping that Strong makes All-ACC First Team. Ranked at 39th and 40th respectively, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, and Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley placed ahead of Strong. Riley and Sanker both received higher strength ratings than Strong's lowly 58 rating, which places him last among all ACC players in the top 100 list.
Bringing up the 6th and 7th spots in the ACC, is North Carolina defensive end Kaimon Rucker, and SMU interior lineman Logan Parr. After placing in the Second-Team All-ACC last year, Kaimon Rucker was given a 91 overall rating, placing him at 56th in the top 100. Logan Parr, who was a First-Team All-AAC player, is joining his first year in the ACC and bringing SMU with him. Parr was also given a 91 overall rating, but placed 63rd in the top 100.
The 8th highest rated player in the ACC is Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong. As mentioned earlier, Strong also received a 91 overall player rating, but placed 66th overall. 8th in the ACC is probably a fair ranking for Strong, but some fans may want to see his overall ranking higher than 66th place.
In the top 100 list, There were seven players ahead of Strong in the ACC, and there were seven behind him as well.
Miami halfback Damien Martinez (67th), Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II (69th), Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte (72nd), Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. (78th), Florida state edge rusher Patrick Payton (87th), Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (91st), and Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (93rd) round out the ACC's selection of players in the top 100.
Bear in mind, these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, which means players like Dorian Strong can shoot up the top 100 ratings, but can also move downward. Hopefully throughout the season, more Virginia Tech players will get to put their name on this list.