How Each ACC Matchup This Weekend Impacts Virginia Tech in the Conference Race
The Virginia Tech Hokies beat Stanford last week, but now they are on a bye week at the midway point through the season. Compared to the preseason expectations, Virginia Tech has been disappointing, but they still have an opportunity for a strong finish, to reach bowl eligibility, and possibly still be a factor in the ACC race. The Hokies only have one conference loss and are still very much in the running in the conference, but they don't have much margin for error any more.
With the Hokies on the bye week, let's take a look at how each ACC game could impact them this weekend.
1. Clemson at Wake Forest
This one does not have huge meaning for Virginia Tech, but it might actually help if Wake Forest won in what would be a massive upset. The Hokies play the Tigers later this season at Lane Stadium and if Wake were to win on Saturday and Virginia Tech win in November, they would have a huge edge on the Tigers in terms of tiebreakers.
2. Georgia Tech at North Carolina
Both teams are below Virginia Tech in the standings, but they do face the Yellow Jackets in a couple of weeks in Blacksburg. It would benefit them more if Georgia Tech lost this weekend just in case the Hokies drop that game on Oct. 26th.
3. Cal at Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech fans should be rooting for Cal in this game. Pitt is still undefeated in ACC play and the Hokies don't have a chance to face their former Coastal Division rival this year either. Virginia Tech is ahead of Cal in the standings and it would be much better if the Golden Bears won.
4. Louisville at Virginia
This might be painful for Virginia Tech fans to hear, but it might be better if the Cavaliers won this weekend. While UVA does not have a conference loss this year, they are likely going to see them at some point and Virginia Tech plays them. They do not play the Cardinals, who sit just right above them in the standings and while it is fine if Louisville wins, it would be better for UVA to win, though that is unlikely.
5. Syracuse at NC State
This is another one that is fine either way. Virginia Tech travels to Syracuse next month and does not play NC State, who has been an even bigger disappointment this year than Virginia Tech does. Syracuse has just one ACC loss so far this year and that was to Stanford earlier in the year. NC State has two ACC losses, one to Clemson and one to Wake Forest. I would say it is better if NC State wins this game, but the way they are playing right now, I would not count on it.