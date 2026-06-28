How Potent Can Virginia Tech's Offense Be in 2026?

Virginia Tech football's expectations heading into the 2026 season are elevated despite a 3-9 campaign that ranked as the Hokies' worst by winning percentage since the 1992 season.

Why?

The Hokies proceeded to hire James Franklin as their new head coach on Nov. 17, authored a 50-plus-player influx for the 2026 season and they benefit off the retention of wideout Ayden Greene and running back Marcellous Hawkins.

At the transfer spots, Virginia Tech also landed wideout Que'Sean Brown, who totaled 846 receiving yards at Duke in 2025, and tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds totaled 368 receiving yards over two years at Penn State and totaled a game-high 69 receiving yards in the Hokies' spring game April 18.

Athlon Sports gave a look at Virginia Tech's prospects ahead of the 2026 season. Here's what they had to say on the Hokies when it came to the offensive side of the ball.

“New head coach James Franklin has a familiar face leading his offense, bringing quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer with him from Penn State," the article read. "Though Grunkemeyer didn’t ascend to a starting spot until after Franklin’s ouster, he acquitted himself well, throwing for 777 yards, six touchdowns and no picks in the Nittany Lions’ final four games. He’ll have some intriguing weapons, with Ayden Greene back as the top wideout and the shifty Que’Sean Brown (846 receiving yards, five TDs last year) transferring from Duke. Running back Marcellous Hawkins quietly ranked fifth in the ACC at 6.35 yards per carry last year, and Penn State transfer tight end Luke Reynolds is a former 5-star recruit. As usual, it could come down to the offensive line, which struggled to protect the quarterback last year but should be better under the instruction of second-year position coach Matt Moore. Center Kyle Altuner locked down the middle, but every other spot feels up for grabs.”

Brief Thoughts On Athlon Sports' Conclusions:

While I think that Athlon Sports' No. 30 preseason rankings is a cut too high for the Hokies, I do think that their points are sound, specifically on the offensive line. Only one position on the line — left tackle, presumably to be filled by Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland — will presumably feature a non-returnee as a starter, meaning that the line will need to take a significant jump in 2026 for the Hokies to reach their full potential. They'll have more help under center, though; Grunkemeyer got stronger as the season went on, throwing seven touchdowns over the final five games of the season. He threw for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions across the season.

That continuity Franklin — and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien — has with Grunkemeyer should pay dividends in the early goings of the season, particularly as Virginia Tech faces off against other squads trying to integrate new starting QBs. Three of the first four teams the Hokies play in 2026 will feature a different starter than the year before; Maryland (Week 3; Malik Washington) is the lone exception.

If Grunkemeyer can unlock the key for Virginia Tech, and if the offensive line can avoid the pitfalls that defined last season, the Hokies could be among the ACC's best if all breaks right.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will be carried on the ACC Network.