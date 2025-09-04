How to Watch and Listen: Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt
One of the marquee games of the weekend is going to be Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt. The Hokies host the Commodores in what is going to a loud, sellout crowd in Lane Stadium, but one that is also pressure-packed for Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.
Coming into the year, Pry was on the hot seat, and while a good showing against South Carolina is nice, it was still a loss. Virginia Tech has not fared well against out-of-conference Power Four competition, and dropping to 0-2 with another loss to the Commodores would not sit well.
How to watch the game
Here is how you can watch and listen to Saturday night's game:
TV: The game will be televised on ACC Network with Wes Durham (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sidelines) on the call.
Radio: The Virginia Tech Sports Network will carry the contest over the airwaves in Blacksburg on 105.3 FM. Bill Roth will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sideline.
Can Virginia Tech move on from Sunday's loss?
When you nearly beat a top-15 team as an underdog, it can be hard to get over. Will Virginia Tech be ready to go on Saturday night? Head coach Brent Pry addressed that today while also previewing Vanderbilt:
"Yeah, I think a lot of times that's the case. You do spend more time on Week 1 and we got into Vanderbilt a little bit in preseason camp. Just some uniqueness with their offense. But that's why I like that we practice the day after the game. We go out, we make corrections. We introduced Vanderbilt at the end of practice last night and spent 15 minutes working on those guys. Kind of move on, close one chapter, open the next, and get ready for these guys. The guys are excited to be at home, to play at Lane Stadium. They're excited to play Vanderbilt again. They're excited to play a second SEC opponent. Diego Pavia, obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the country, in my opinion. We saw it firsthand. He took down [then-No. 1] Alabama last year. Had a great year. He looks even better to me right now. He's a dual threat guy again this week, that can can beat you with his legs, beat you with his arms. He's got a nice arsenal of receivers that got good speed, particularly the [Junior Sherrill] kid, we know. [Running back Sedrick Alexander] looked fantastic in week one. [Tight end Eli Stowers] is one of the better [tight ends] in the country. They got all their linebackers back. They got both corners back. I think 96 [Khordae Sydnor], one of their best D-linemen. And then [No. 5 Yilanan Ouattara] didn't play in the opener. He's a 6'7" guy. Imposing presence. We got our hands full. It's a very talented football team."
Virginia Tech could really use a win here, as an 0-2 start is tough to overcome, even if they have not lost a conference game yet. Let's see what the Hokies can do on Saturday night.