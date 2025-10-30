Hughes: Does It Make Sense for a Quarterback Shift for Virginia Tech Football?
A fan opinion calling for Kyron Drones to be benched after his best rushing performance of the season — a 137-yard outing against Cal — might seem shortsighted at first glance. However, that argument gains weight, in my opinion, when viewed through a broader lens and with the larger context of Virginia Tech’s season in mind. Evaluating the program’s direction, long-term quarterback development and postseason outlook all factor into whether sticking with Drones or exploring other options makes more sense for the Hokies down the stretch.
I don’t think it’s a mistake if Drones remains the starter for the rest of the 2025 campaign. And at the same time, I’m not completely convinced that William “Pop” Watson III is the clear alternative. Last season, the redshirt junior shined against a porous Virginia defense but faltered when facing tougher units like Duke and Minnesota. His lone snap this year against an FBS opponent — a brief appearance versus then-No. 13 Georgia Tech while Drones was sidelined with a lower-body injury — didn’t inspire much confidence either, as he was sacked after holding onto the ball too long.
So, we’ve already seen that Watson can perform well against substandard competition, but when facing proven talent, he still looks relatively green. That uncertainty complicates things further, given that Drones has no eligibility remaining after this season. With his time in Blacksburg nearing its end, the Hokies face a delicate balance between maximizing short-term results and kicking off the evaluation process for 2026 and beyond, a decision that could shape the early trajectory of the program’s next era under center — and under a new head whistle.
One key caveat as Virginia Tech enters the final stretch of the season: with only four games remaining, both A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan could see game action without burning their redshirts. Under NCAA rules, players can appear in up to four contests and still preserve a full four years of eligibility, giving the Hokies flexibility to evaluate their young quarterbacks in live competition.
Third-string signal-caller Garrett Rangel, a redshirt junior, doesn’t share that luxury — this season already counts toward his eligibility clock unless he were to qualify for a medical redshirt. That means if Philp Montgomery and his staff want to experiment down the stretch or get a glimpse at the program’s future under center, Rangel could take snaps freely, as can Brand and Ryan, since neither of them would eclipse the four-game maximum.
That leads to the biggest question facing the Hokies down the stretch: what exactly are their goals for the remainder of the 2025 season? Do they stick with Drones and push for bowl eligibility, or use these final games to evaluate what they have behind him? It’s the classic case of wondering whether the grass is greener on the other side. But in this situation, the staff doesn’t yet know what that grass looks like in true game action. With a new era of Virginia Tech football taking shape, finding out whether Brand or Ryan could be part of that future could be as valuable as chasing one more win.
In the meantime, Virginia Tech football has another contest looming, taking on No. 16 Louisville in Lane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1. The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. ET; viewing for the game will be available on ESPN.