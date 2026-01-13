Virginia Tech WR Devin Alves Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech football has seen another outgoing player exit via the transfer portal. Today, it was reported by 247Sports that Hokies wideout Devin Alves would be entering the transfer portal. Alves, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect that was listed as a redshirt junior on his HokieSports profile for the 2025 campaign, will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

NEW: Virginia Tech WR/S Devin Alves has entered the transfer portal pic.twitter.com/FZNS01BtbB — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) January 13, 2026

Coming out of high school, Alves was a a two-way player, working as a wide receiver and a defensive back. In 2021, he was named the SpaceCoastDaily.com Athlete of the Year, per his 247Sports profile. As a senior, he logged 1,249 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 62 catches, while logging 42 tackles, four interceptions and a sack on defense. Coming out of Melbourne High School, Alves was a three-star recruit on 247Sports, sporting an overall rating of 86. He was rated as the No. 63 ATH in the nation and the 118th-ranked player in the state of Florida.

In 2022, Alves redshirted, while in 2023, he played in three games and made one tackle. In 2024, Alves played in all 13 games and made one start in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Minnesota. Alves logged one tackle in contests against Stanford, Georgia Tech and Duke. In the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Golden Gophers, he logged a pair of tackles, both of which were unassisted.

Ahead of this season, Alves was converted from safety to wide receiver, subsequently changing his jersey number from No. 11 to No. 81. Alves played in all 12 games at wideout, recording statistics in two. Against Wofford on Sept. 20, Alves recorded 32 receiving yards on two catches. That also included a 19-yard receiving touchdown, which is the only touchdown of Alves' career, to date.

Against Miami on Nov. 22, Alves recorded a 13-yard reception. In the remaining 10 games, Alves did not log a reception.

Since head coach James Franklin's hiring on Nov. 17, Alves is the 21st player and the 19th on scholarship to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Garret Rangel, wide receiver Charlie O'Connor (walk-on), quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, wide receiver Cameron Seldon, tight end Zeke Wimbush, running backs Jeremiah Coney and Braydon Bennett, cornerback Caleb Brown, defensive lineman Arias Nash, Woodson, edge rusher James Jennette, cornerback Joseph Reddish, Woodson, wide receiver Micah Matthews, offensive linemen Carter Stallard, Jahzari Priester and Hannes Hammer, cornerback Krystian Williams and safety Tyler Childress.

Combining the numbers with the players who left the program in the midway portion of the 2025 campaign, the number now sits at 28: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, Jennette, Matthews, Stallard, Priester, Hammer, Williams, Childress, Jenkins, Johnson, Alves, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene (departed program).

Virginia Tech has just under eight months until its 2026 campaign kicks off against VMI on Sept. 5, 2026. The matchup will be the Hokies and Keydets' first in 42 years; the two teams last faced off in 1984.

More Virginia Tech Football News: