Immediate Turnaround Expected For Virginia Tech Under James Franklin?

Not every team that wins the offseason ends up actually having success on the field, but the Virginia Tech Hokies have had quite a bit of success this offseason under new head coach James Franklin.

The success started with the high school recruiting class, which Franklin was able to get into the top 25 after the Hokies were outside of the top 100 when he arrived. Then he went to work in the transfer portal.

During the two week period that the portal was open, Franklin was able to land 27 commits and currently has the No. 18 overall transfer portal class, which is good for 3rd in the ACC (per 247Sports).

Will this new influx of talent mean an instant turnaround for the Hokies?

Instant success?

Nov 19, 2025; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Bud Foster, Frank Beamer and James Franklin after the press conference at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Franklin is regarded as one of the best hires of the offseason and CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford thinks the hire should result in instant success in Blacksburg:

"The Hokies have made a sizable investment into transforming themselves back into a national power and Franklin was one of the best hires this cycles to orchestrate this immediate reload. He was one of the biggest dominoes within the Power ranks after spending 12 seasons with Penn State, most of which were elite, including a playoff semifinal appearance in 2024. The spotlight won't be as hot at Virginia Tech and Franklin no longer has to deal with Ohio State and Michigan annually, not to mention the meteoric rises of Oregon and Indiana. Like others this cycle, Franklin's Year 1 two-deep at Virginia Tech will be primarily made up of his former players at Penn State."

There is plenty of reason to believe that the Hokies should be much better this season under Franklin and it should lead to them having more success on the field.

Franklin led two big turnarounds at Vanderbilt and Penn State, but this opportunity that he has in Blacksburg could be his best turnaround yet. He already brought in a top 25 recruiting class and a top ACC transfer portal class that should have the Hokies competing in the conference sooner rather than later.

When looking at this transfer portal haul, it is one of the best in the ACC, but what kind of grade does it deserve? CBS Sports analyst Carter Bahns gave Franklin's program a B+ for their haul:

"It is hard to find reasons why Virginia Tech cannot compete in the upper tier of the ACC under James Franklin. A strong transfer class gives the Hokies a chance to do that right out of the gate. The influx of former Penn State talent will help Franklin hit the ground running, especially if quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer delivers on expectations as a former top-10 recruit at his position. He will have a rising star tight end by his side in Luke Reynolds. Ex-Nittany Lions also construct a sizable part of the defense, which is promising given the program's reign of dominance on that side of the ball. Grade: B+"

Virginia Tech is going to have a new look QB room this season and there is reason to be excited about it. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer looked sharp for the Nittany Lions down the stretch of the season after Drew Allar went down with an injury and North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker was a highly ranked high school recruit.

Virginia Tech was also able to land one of the best wide receivers in the ACC from a season ago when they got Duke WR Que'Sean Brown.

Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense

Another pass catcher to watch this season is going to be Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds is a former five star recruit out of high school and has all the makings of a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

While Virginia Tech might not be ready to win the ACC just yet, they have had a good offseason with a good portal haul and a good high school class. Let's see what the results on the field bring.

