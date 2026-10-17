In Spite Of Lapses, Virginia Tech Moves Past Georgia Tech 34-24

BLACKSBURG — It is a cliché to call it a game of two halves, but it may instead be more apt to refer to Virginia Tech’s contest against Georgia Tech as a game of thirds.

Spearheaded by a career-high 180 yards from wide receiver Que’Sean Brown, Virginia Tech football led by 21 at halftime, placing itself one win away from bowl eligibility. Georgia Tech threatened, slicing the lead to a score — but it couldn’t cash in.

Virginia Tech sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton scored a 26-yard rushing touchdown and fifth-year kicker John Love added a 24-field goal, eventually culminating in a 34-24 win for Virginia Tech Saturday. It was an unsightly second half for the Hokies, who tabbed 35 passing yards in the second half and were outscored 21-10.

But Virginia Tech's first-half effort was enough to help it rebound from back-to-back losses against Pitt and Cal.

In spite of holding a 24-3 lead at intermission, the Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) allowed 14 third-quarter points to Georgia Tech (2-4, 1-2 ACC), which scored on back-to-back drives. The Hokies, however, knuckled down. Four of Virginia Tech’s first five resulted in field goals, and though it petered out through the first portion of the third quarter, it eventually found its spark. A six-play, 54-drive culminated in Overton’s 26-yard score — one that elevated Tech’s lead to 31-17.

Virginia Tech allowed 335 passing yards to quarterback Alberto Mendoza, who completed 29 of his 38 passes and threw two touchdowns. Georgia Tech wide receiver Jordan Allen accounted for 120 yards on 10 catches, while fellow wideout Dalen Penson caught five passes for 86 yards. It was the second-most passing yards Virginia Tech has conceded in a single game, trailing only Sept. 26's 359-yard total against Maryland.

The Hokies’ rushing efforts, which sat at 5.1 yards per carry after the opening half, fell to roughly four yards a pop after the second half. Brown, who tallied a career-high in receiving yards (180) by halftime on five catches, was scarcely targeted in the second half, finishing with one 2-yard catch in the second half.

Overton Jr. rushed for 51 yards, while fifth-year running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr. carried the ball eight times for 40 yards. Counting only Overton Jr. and Hawkins Jr.’s efforts — they were the only two tailbacks to touch the ball — they took the ball for 5.05 yards a pop. Overton Jr. finished with 141 all-purpose yards, bringing his season-wide total to 991. Brown finished the day with 249 all-purpose yards, the eighth-most for a Virginia Tech player since at least 1987.

The Hokies’ start to the game was optimal; on the opening drive’s second play, Grunkemeyer darted and found an open Brown. The Duke transfer, who entered the game with a team-high 434 receiving yards, caught the ball 21 yards away and took it for a 60-yard receiving touchdown — his fifth score of the season.

The following drive nearly resulted in a pull-even touchdown, though the Hokies held firm in the red zone. Georgia Tech marched down to Virginia Tech’s 10-yard line in seven plays, though the eighth resulted in a fumble out of the end zone by Yellow Jackets running back Trelain Maddox. Virginia Tech cornerback Thomas Williams was credited with the forced fumble, and the play resulted in a touchback at Tech’s 20-yard line.

Virginia Tech navigated 48 yards forward through two plays: First, running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. gained 28 yards on a run where he broke through several Yellow Jacket defenders. Then, Grunkemeyer scrambled up the middle for a 20-yard rushing touchdown, his fifth score on the ground in 2026.

Georgia Tech punted on its next two drives, though the second was a muffed punt recovered by the Yellow Jackets at Virginia Tech’s 19-yard line. Georgia Tech ultimately settled for a 31-yard Aidan Birr field goal, slicing its deficit to 14-3.

Virginia Tech’s subsequent six-play, 75-play drive that took just under three minutes culminated in a Hairston touchdown. The Hokies then secured their first interception since the season opener against VMI when safety Quentin Reddish picked off Mendoza at the 34-yard line.

Though Grunkemeyer was sacked on third-and-3 on the ensuing drive, Virginia Tech settled for a 39-yard field goal from Love. The fifth-year kicker went 2-for-2 Saturday after missing his last three kicks (one against Pitt, two against Cal).

Georgia Tech scored touchdowns on back-to-back drives courtesy of a 42-yard Maddox rushing score and a 33-yard throw to Penson. Virginia Tech, however, weathered the charge. Another muffed punt – this time on a Virginia Tech punt – resulted in Georgia Tech starting its drive at its 11-yard line. Following a quick three-and-out, Overton scored on Virginia Tech’s six-play, 54-yard sequence.

Love’s 24-yard field goal elevated Virginia Tech’s lead to 34-17, and though Georgia Tech sliced the deficit to 10 with a five-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in a 6-yard Jaiven Plummer touchdown, the Hokies gobbled up the remaining 5:20 with a lengthy 11-play sequence that zapped time off the clock.

Virginia Tech next travels on the road to play against Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 24, at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET on either the ACC Network or ESPN2.