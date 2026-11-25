For several Virginia Tech football players, Saturday will mark their final opportunity to run out of the tunnel at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC) will host in-state rival Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) in their regular-season finale Saturday, with Virginia Tech set to recognize its seniors during the Hokie Walk on Beamer Way at 12:40 p.m. ET.

What's particularly interesting about this year's crop of seniors, though, is that several could conceivably return to Blacksburg next season, even if they previously were slated to exhaust their eligibility this fall.

The NCAA adopted a new age-based eligibility model in June that affords student-athletes five years of competition. Student-athletes who possessed eligibility entering the 2026-27 academic year are subject to whichever set of eligibility rules is more advantageous to them. Consequently, several fourth-year players who never utilized a redshirt could return for a fifth collegiate campaign.

Here's a look at some of the Hokies who could be playing their final games in Blacksburg on Saturday.

Players exhausting their eligibility

Tight end Benji Gosnell, who arrived in Blacksburg in 2022, redshirted his inaugural collegiate campaign due to injury before appearing in every contest across the ensuing three seasons. The veteran tight end started all 25 of Virginia Tech's games across the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Kicker John Love, meanwhile, is another holdover from former head coach Brent Pry's inaugural recruiting class. Both players have experienced the entirety of Virginia Tech's rebuild under Pry and subsequently stuck around for the first year of James Franklin's tenure.

Defensive tackle Kemari Copeland has also indicated that Saturday will mark his final contest at Lane Stadium. Copeland, whose collegiate career included a stint at Iowa Western Community College, figures to garner interest at the professional level.

Perhaps the position group that figures to be most adversely affected by eligibility-related departures is Virginia Tech's secondary. Safeties Tyson Flowers, Sherrod Covil and DQ Smith, in addition to nickelback Isaiah Brown-Murray, are all listed as fifth-year players. Flowers redshirted, whereas Smith did not.

The Hokies could also lose their leading tackler in linebacker Keon Wylie, who transferred from Penn State and has accrued 64 tackles this season. Wylie missed the 2022 season due to injury and redshirted in 2024.

Fellow fifth-year linebacker Antwone Santiago and defensive linemen Elhadj Fall and Samuel Okunlola are among the other veterans potentially nearing the end of their collegiate careers.

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Offensively, wide receiver Marlion Jackson, running back Marcellous Hawkins Jr., offensive linemen Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham, tight ends Harrison Saint Germain and Cole Reemsnyder, and long snapper are among those in their fifth years.

Potential NFL Draft departures

The biggest name to monitor, to me, is tight end Luke Reynolds.

Reynolds on Tuesday became the first player in Virginia Tech history to be named a finalist for the John Mackey Award, presented annually to the nation's premier tight end. The Penn State transfer also garnered first-team midseason All-America honors from the Associated Press.

Reynolds, a third-year player, could conceivably leave for the NFL this offseason. Both he and Copeland were named to the Senior Bowl's preseason Top 300 list in August.

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown constitutes another intriguing case. The Duke transfer has hauled in 73 receptions for 887 yards and five touchdowns this season, all team-high marks among Virginia Tech's wide receivers.

Brown could eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold Saturday, needing 113 receiving yards to do so.

Defensive end Aycen Stevens, meanwhile, has emerged as arguably Virginia Tech's most productive pass rusher this season, tallying a team-high 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Stevens is in his fourth collegiate year.

There's also quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who's eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft as a junior. This year, the Penn State transfer signal-caller's thrown for 2,869 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Which seniors could return?

Under the NCAA's revised eligibility parameters, fourth-year players such as running back Bill Davis and John Buetow (walk-on), wide receivers Ayden Greene and Takye Heath, tight ends Ja'Ricous Hairston and Brody Jones (walk-on), offensive linemen Layth Ghannam and Logan Howland, defensive lineman Jason Abbey, cornerbacks Cam Chadwick Jr. and Thomas Williams. linebackers Kaleb Spencer and George Ballance, and safety Jordan Bass could still have avenues to return in 2027.

Saturday's contest is slated to kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Virginia Tech will look to secure its seventh victory of the campaign and reclaim the Commonwealth Cup.