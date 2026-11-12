Initial Availability Report Released for Virginia Tech-Stanford: Who's In, Out, TBD For Hokies?

BLACKSBURG — After a 23-point loss to SMU in Dallas, Virginia Tech football takes on Stanford in a Saturday night showdown in Lane Stadium. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player availability report, which was first used for the 2025 season, provides five types of designations prior to game day: available, probable, questionable, doubtful, and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

LB George Ballance OL Nathaniel Wright OL Lucas Austin OL Marlen Bright

Questionable

WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin DL Randy Adirika OL Justin Terry WR Luke Stuewe

Here's how the availability report shakes out by position:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Linebacker: 1 (Ballance)

Offensive Line: 4 (Wright, Austin, Bright, Terry)

Wide Receiver: 2 (Peterkin, Stuewe)

Defensive Linemen: 1 (Adirika)

Total: 8

Season Notes

Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-3 ACC) opened its season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017, defeating VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21), Maryland (35-26) and Boston College (21-14). The Hokies claimed their largest margin of victory since 1922 with their 70-point win over the Keydets Sept. 5, and they avenged their loss from Sept. 13, 2025, against the Monarchs which forced the ouster of then-head coach — and Virginia Tech's current defensive coordinator/linebackers coach — Brent Pry one day later.

Against Maryland, the Hokies broke a 15-game Power Four non-conference losing streak dating back to 2017, beating the Terrapins by nine. Sept. 26's victory in Boston College was harder to come by, but amid a nor'easter, sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr.'s career-high 209 rushing yards proved enough for the Hokies to escape with the victory.

The Hokies sustained their first loss on Oct. 2, falling to Pitt 35-33 after conceding a 35-10 run over two-plus quarters. Virginia Tech made a nine-point rally to pull within two, but fifth-year kicker John Love's 36-yard field goal attempt for the win was ruled no good. The Hokies lost to Cal 25-20 in Berkeley the following week, ceding the game-winning touchdown to the Golden Bears with 18 seconds remaining.

Virginia Tech returned to the win column on Oct. 17, defeating Georgia Tech 34-24 in a contest where it led 24-3 at intermission. The Hokies then became bowl eligible with a 20-16 win over Clemson — their first over the Tigers since 2007 in their trip to Memorial Stadium since 2012. Virginia Tech, however, fell in a 51-28 blowout at SMU Nov. 6, allowing season-highs in both points (51) and total yards of offense (569).

The 51 points the Mustangs totaled on Virginia Tech were the most allowed by a Hokies team since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland, while the 569 yards Tech allowed were the most since Oct. 10, 2020, against North Carolina.

Where can I watch the Stanford game?

Virginia Tech's contest with Stanford is set for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.