Three Biggest Questions For Virginia Tech Football vs. Stanford

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football returns to Lane Stadium Saturday for the first time in three weeks, looking to rebound from a 51-28 loss to No. 19 SMU last Friday.



The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) will host Stanford (4-5, 2-4 ACC), which has yet to win a road game this season. Virginia Tech has an opportunity to secure its seventh victory of the season, but several questions remain following its weakest defensive performance of the season. Here are the three biggest questions facing the Hokies ahead of Saturday's matchup:

No. 1: Can Virginia Tech's defense bounce back from its performance against SMU?

Virginia Tech's defense struggled throughout Friday's loss to SMU, allowing 51 points and 350 passing yards to quarterback Kevin Jennings, who completed 24 of his 32 attempts with four touchdowns.

The Mustangs scored on each of their first eight possessions, and the Hokies have now allowed at least 300 passing yards in three of their last four games.

Franklin acknowledged on Monday that Virginia Tech's defensive issues extend beyond its performance in Dallas, specifically highlighting the team's struggles in zone coverage.

"We've shown flashes of progress, but we just were never able to get them off schedule," Franklin said.

The Hokies have considered simplifying their defensive scheme, with Franklin emphasizing the importance of executing a smaller number of concepts effectively rather than continuing to expand the playbook. Stanford quarterback Davis Warren presents another challenge. Warren has completed 186 of 308 passes for 2,203 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions this season.

However, Stanford's offense has struggled away from home, scoring just 41 combined points across four road games. The Cardinal have lost those contests by an average of nearly 40 points.

Saturday presents an opportunity for Virginia Tech's defense to correct its recurring mistakes against an opponent that has struggled to generate consistent offense on the road.

No. 2: Will Virginia Tech lean more heavily on Jeffrey Overton Jr.?

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Despite Virginia Tech's loss to SMU, running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. delivered one of his most productive performances of the season, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries.

Overton has emerged as the Hokies' primary option in the backfield, recording 762 rushing yards on 126 attempts this season. His average of six yards per carry has made him one of Virginia Tech's most effective offensive weapons. Franklin acknowledged Wednesday that the Hokies could have utilized the running game more frequently early against SMU, before the deficit forced the offense into more passing situations.

"We've played our best this year when we've had some balance to us and been able to do both," Franklin said. "You don't ever want to be one-dimensional."

Stanford has also surrendered at least 296 rushing yards in two of its last three games against FBS opponents, including 361 against Notre Dame and 296 against Louisville. With quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer having been sacked at least three times in four consecutive games, establishing the run could also help alleviate pressure on Virginia Tech's offensive line.

The matchup favors Overton and the Hokies' rushing attack, though whether Virginia Tech consistently commits to it could determine how effectively the offense operates Saturday.

No. 3: Can Virginia Tech take advantage of Stanford's road struggles?

Stanford enters Saturday's matchup winless in four road games, with losses to Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame and Louisville.

The Cardinal have been outscored 202-41 in those contests, allowing at least 35 points in each defeat. Their closest road loss came against Louisville last Saturday, a 52-24 defeat. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has averaged 46 points per game at Lane Stadium this season. The Hokies have also scored 67 combined points in their last two home contests.

The contrast is significant, particularly considering Virginia Tech's struggles against SMU. While the Hokies could not consistently stop the Mustangs, Stanford has encountered considerable difficulties sustaining offensive production outside its home stadium.

Saturday also represents an opportunity for Virginia Tech to secure its first seven-win regular season since 2019, when the Hokies finished 8-4 under Justin Fuente. Franklin emphasized Wednesday that the team's focus has shifted away from its loss to SMU and toward preparing for Stanford.

"We have everybody's attention right now, and there's things that we got to get corrected," Franklin said.

With a road matchup against Miami and the season finale Virginia still remaining, Virginia Tech has an opportunity to build momentum before entering the final two weeks of the regular season.