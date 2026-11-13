Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Stanford: Can The Hokies Move to 7-3?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football takes on Stanford tomorrow night in Lane Stadium, looking to bounce back from a deflating 51-28 loss to SMU in Dallas on Nov. 6. Ahead of the Hokies' showdown with the Cardinal, here are predictions from our staff as to how we think Virginia Tech vs. Stanford will unfold:

JACKSON CAUDELL: Last week was embarrassing for the Hokies, and Stanford's passing attack is good enough that if the issues in the back end are not fixed, there is upset potential here. I don't think that is going to happen, though, and the Cardinal are not a teamq that can be trusted on the road to pull off the win, especially with their defense. Hokies get back on track before heading down to Miami.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Stanford 20

JAMES DUNCAN: Stanford has scored 41 points in four road games this season. Virginia Tech scored 44 against Old Dominion on Sept. 12. That gap is why the 51-28 loss at SMU shouldn’t linger for the Hokies, and Stanford’s defense is a good place to reset. The Cardinal give up 37.3 points a game, and their 454.4 yards allowed per game ranks in the bottom five nationally. Opponents average nearly 200 rushing yards against them at 5.7 yards a carry and convert almost half their third downs.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. is coming off 123 yards in Dallas, Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 2,431 this season, and Stanford won’t have answers for both. Davis Warren will find the end zone a few times, but the math doesn’t work for the Cardinal.

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Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 45, Stanford 21

Lucas Boyd: Virginia Tech returns to Lane Stadium looking to avenge its blowout loss to SMU, and I think the Hokies will do that in dominating fashion. I don't for-see Stanford's defense being able to handle Tech's passing attack, which should inevitably get the Hokies out to a lead early. James Franklin will pick up his seventh win in his inaugural season in convincing fashion.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 38, Stanford 14

THOMAS HUGHES: Virginia Tech has the benefit of a struggling Stanford team coming to Blacksburg this weekend, and Saturday feels like an opportunity for the Hokies to get back on track following last week's loss to SMU. Ethan Grunkemeyer has quietly put together an impressive season, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 2,431 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He's shown that he can put up big numbers, and against a Stanford team that has struggled this season, I expect another strong performance from the Penn State transfer. Of course, Virginia Tech has had its fair share of inconsistencies, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. I wouldn't be surprised if Stanford finds some success offensively, but the Hokies should have more than enough firepower to pull away. This is a game Virginia Tech should win comfortably, and I expect it to do just that.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 42, Stanford 24