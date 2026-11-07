Instant Takeaways From Virginia Tech Football's 51-28 Loss to SMU

DALLAS — In a contest carrying major ACC implications, Virginia Tech football was routed by SMU 51-28 Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, trailing by as many as 30. Here are my three takeaways from the contest:

No. 1: Virginia Tech's passing attack struggled throughout, even if the final passing statistics don't indicate as such.

The Hokies (6-3, 3-3 ACC) couldn't cobble together a consistent passing attack, and while their efforts on the ground were its strongest part — after three quarters, Virginia Tech had rushed 23 times for 116 yards, totaling just over five yards per carry — it coulldn't overcome a passing attack that failed to find much juice.

SMU's defense was effective in forcing Virginia Tech's main two receiving options into low-yardage games: wide receiver Que'Sean Brown finished with nine catches for 37 yards. Tight end Luke Reynolds hauled in six catches for 67 yards, but no other Hokie compiled more than 50 receiving yards.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was 27-of-35 for 279 yards, though he produced 147 yards in the final quarter — one the Hokies entered with a 37-14 deficit.

No. 2: The day was cataclysmic for Virginia Tech's defense.

Virginia Tech's 500 yards were its most allowed in a single game. It was the first game where the Hokies allowed 500 or more yards since Sept. 13, 2025, against Old Dominion. The last time a Franklin-coached team conceded 500-plus yards in a single game was at Penn State when the Nittany Lions gave up 540 to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 20, 2023.

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The 569 total yards SMU put up on Virginia Tech were the most the Hokies allowed in a single game since Oct. 10, 2020 against North Carolina (656) and was the 11th-most since at least 1987. The 51 points SMU scored was the most on a Hokies team since Virginia Tech's 54-10 loss to Maryland in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl.

SMU scored on its first eight drives and garnered points on nine of its 11 possessions, while Mustangs receivers Yamir Knight and Yannick Smith finished with 103 yards and 84 yards off six catches apiece. SMU also went a perfect 5-for-5 in the red zone, and three of its receivers cleared the 80-yard mark.

The Mustangs' run game was similarly effective, compiling 219 rushing yards on 36 carries (6.1 yards/carry) and scoring twice. Though Jennings only rushed five times for 17 yards, Virginia Tech's defensive front brought him down for only one sack.

No. 3: Running back Jeffrey Overton jr. produced one of one the day's lone bright spots.

Overton Jr. toted the ball 13 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. After a career-high 209-yard performance at Boston College on Sept. 26, Overton went four consecutive games without finding the end zone, totaling just 230 rushing yards over that stretch. Against Clemson the previous week, Overton managed just 26 yards on 10 carries, with his longest run going for five yards.

However, against SMU, he bounced back, setting himself up well for the season's final four games. Through nine games, Overton has accumulated 762 net rushing yards on 126 carries, garnering six rushing touchdowns.

Virginia Tech is back at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, to host Stanford. The game will kick off at either 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or the ACC Network.