Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech Football vs. SMU

DALLAS — Virginia Tech football has a towering tilt on its hands today: SMU — the best opponent the Hokies have played all year.

Virginia Tech (6-2, 3-2 ACC) became bowl-eligible after capturing a 20-16 victory over Clemson — its first over the Tigers since 2007 — and did not play this past week. SMU (6-2, 4-2 ACC) won six of its first seven games before a 30-27 stumble against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome in Upstate New York.

Both teams remain in contention for a spot in the ACC Championship Game and in the top-five unranked squads receiving votes for the AP Top 25, making Friday's contest particularly consequential as the regular season enters its final month.

The Mustangs have been nearly untouchable at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, winning all five of their home games this season and each of their 11 ACC home contests since joining the conference in 2024. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, has already captured three road victories against Power Four opponents this season, including breaking its nearly-20-year drought against the Tigers.

The Hokies and Mustangs haven't met since 1974, when SMU secured a 28-25 victory. More than five decades later, their first meeting as ACC opponents features two prolific quarterbacks and a pair of potent yet at-times inconsistent defenses.

Here's a look at both teams ahead of Friday night's showdown.

Virginia Tech's Offense

Virginia Tech's offense has found its footing under quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has completed 71.4% of his passes for 2,140 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions through eight games.

The Penn State transfer has provided a steady presence at center, throwing for at least 250 yards in five contests. However, the Hokies' offensive line has struggled to protect him at times, surrendering six sacks against Clemson.

Grunkemeyer's top target has been wide receiver Que'Sean Brown, who leads the team with 685 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 51 receptions. Tight end Luke Reynolds has also emerged as a reliable option, collecting 50 receptions for 493 yards and a team-high six receiving scores.

Reynolds caught the game-winning touchdown against Clemson, hauling in a fourth-and-1 pass with 1:44 remaining to put Virginia Tech ahead. On the ground, Jeffrey Overton Jr. has paced the Hokies with 639 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 113 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Marcellous Hawkins has added 337 yards and five rushing touchdowns, giving Virginia Tech another option out of the backfield.

SMU's Offense

SMU's offense has been one of the ACC's most productive units this season, averaging 35.3 points and 460-plus yards per game.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings has been at the epicenter of that success, completing 73.7% of his passes for 2,414 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. The fifth-year signal-caller ranks among the nation's leaders in passing efficiency and surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in last week's loss to Syracuse. Jennings threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns against the Orange, but the Mustangs couldn't hold onto their late lead, conceding a game-winning Syracuse touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.

Wide receiver Yamir Knight has been one of Jennings' primary targets, leading SMU with 523 receiving yards on 44 receptions and three touchdowns. Knight caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown against Syracuse. Running back Kendrick Raphael has provided balance to the Mustangs' passing attack, rushing for 692 yards and nine touchdowns on 135 carries.

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Raphael is no stranger to Virginia Tech, having scored three touchdowns against the Hokies last season while playing for California. His third touchdown tied the score late in regulation before Virginia Tech prevailed 42-34 in double overtime.

Virginia Tech's Defense

If Virginia Tech is going to leave Dallas with its seventh victory, its defense must make Jennings uncomfortable. The Hokies lead the nation with 77 tackles for loss and rank sixth nationally in sacks, having brought opposing quarterbacks down 27 times through eight games.

Defensive end Aycen Stevens has spearheaded that effort with eight sacks, while defensive tackle Kemari Copeland has contributed four tackles for loss. Virginia Tech's defensive front was particularly disruptive against Clemson, accumulating 13 tackles for loss and four sacks while holding the Tigers to 16 points.

In the secondary, cornerback Jaquez White delivered one of the game's defining plays, sacking Clemson's quarterback on the Tigers' final possession on a corner blitz. White finished with a team-high 11 tackles, helping Virginia Tech preserve its four-point advantage.

Linebacker Keon Wylie has also been a consistent contributor, recording 41 tackles this season.

The Hokies have been especially effective against the run, allowing just 93.4 rushing yards per game. However, their secondary has been less imposing, recording only two interceptions. Against a quarterback of Jennings' caliber, Virginia Tech's ability to generate pressure without exposing its secondary could prove decisive.

SMU's Defense

SMU's defense presents another difficult challenge for a Virginia Tech offense that has occasionally struggled with pass protection.

The Mustangs have registered 22 sacks this season, led by defensive lineman Marques White's 5.5. Linebacker Alexander Kilgore paces the team with 41 tackles. SMU has been particularly effective on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 31 of 115 attempts — a 27% success rate that ranks No. 3 in the nation.

The Mustangs have also been difficult to attack through the air, surrendering just 181.8 passing yards per game. Virginia Tech's ability to establish its running game with Overton and Hawkins could be particularly important, especially considering the Hokies were held to just 70 rushing yards against Clemson.

Final Thoughts

Friday's contest could come down to which team controls the line of scrimmage.

Virginia Tech has made a habit of disrupting opposing backfields, but SMU possesses one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college football. Conversely, the Mustangs' pass rush will test an offensive line that has struggled to keep Grunkemeyer upright.

The Hokies have already demonstrated their ability to win away from Blacksburg, but Gerald J. Ford Stadium presents a different challenge. SMU has yet to lose at home this season, and the Mustangs will be eager to respond after their disappointing trip to Syracuse. I think SMU will win but that it'll be far from easy. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Final score prediction: SMU 31, Virginia Tech 28