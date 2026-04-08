'It's Been Really Competitive': Virginia Tech's Matt Moore Chimes In On Offensive Line

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech faced an uphill battle when tasked with the objective of strengthening the offensive line.

The offensive line is one of the least-regarded positions of football, at least by casual fans. Yet, in the grand scheme of things, the role is vital. A great O-line can make a quarterback appear stellar, while a bad O-line can do the exact opposite. To some extent, that goes the other way, too. On Tuesday at post-practice media, offensive line coach Matt Moore cited Virginia Tech's 2025 team, when the Hokies were headed under center by Kyron Drones, who served as a better runner than as a passer.

This year, Virginia Tech's pass blocking has improved. That's partially because of the caliber of quarterback; Ethan Grunkemeyer operates more in the typical pocket passer archetype, while Drones was more of a dual-threat that leaned runner.

"Why do you think we were better at run blocking than pass blocking last year?" Moore said. "Was it just the O-line? No, it’s always what’s around you. We had a quarterback who was a better runner than a thrower, so we were better at run blocking. Same thing here. Now, we’ve got a quarterback who’s probably a better passer than he is a runner, so we’re going to naturally look better."

Last year, the Hokies went 3-9, partially because of Drones, partially because of the leaky offensive line and partially because of an equally porous defense. Virginia Tech lost six of its last seven games and won just twice in league play.

Beyond the situation of who is or isn't under center, Moore thinks this year's iteration of the front five is a better unit, at least depth-wise.

"Got a lot more depth, lot more energy," Moore said. "So, it's good. It's been really good."

Part of the plan this year involves positional rotation, mixing reps at the guard, tackle and center spots. Moore remarked that he feels he has 10 guys that he can play. There's playing experience among the line, and Virginia Tech also returns several key reserves — including Brody Meadows, who did not play in 2025.

One of the newcomers to the roster is Ohio State transfer Justin Terry. Terry, a 6-foot-5, 358-pound redshirt sophomore from Pickerington, Ohio, spent a year under Moore at West Virginia and did not see any game action. The following year, Terry played in six games for the Buckeyes, logging 129 total snaps, 57 of which came on offense. Terry posted a 62.1 grade on Pro Football Focus, with an 80.1 PFF grade in pass block. That latter total, however, comes on 14 snaps.

Moore has a level of confidence in him, both because of the degree of familiarity and because of Terry's natural athleticism. Still, he doesn't think it's a done deal. And in Moore's words, he's "got something to prove."

"He’s a big, athletic kid, but he’s still got to play," Moore said. "He hasn’t played a whole lot. He’s one of those guys who redshirted at West Virginia and then played 80-100 snaps at Ohio State, and he’s got something to prove. Everybody’s excited about him. The way he looks, the way he moves. He’s got to go out there and play the game and he’s got to show he can get it done. I’ve got confidence in him, but it’s definitely not a done deal."

Competition is high in the offensive line room. | Virginia Tech Athletics

Beyond Terry, there's also Montavious Cunningham, who's on the other side of the spectrum regarding offensive linemen. Unlike Terry, who's a redshirt sophomore, Cunningham is entering his graduate student season.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound lineman from Athens, Georgia, spent three seasons (one redshirt, two typical) at Georgia Tech before transferring to Virginia Tech for the 2024 season. In that season, he didn't start. But in 2025, he did. Cunningham started four of the first five games of the season for the Hokies, but did not play again.

Because he stayed at the four-game threshold required to invoke a medical redshirt, Cunningham is back for his presumptive final season of collegiate football. After lining up at guard due to numerous injuries that necessitated the switch, Cunningham is back in the tackle spot.

"I always thought he was a tackle, but last year, we needed him at guard," Moore said. "Then, he got injured after Game 3 or 4 and didn’t see much of him. But he’s long, and he’s athletic, and he’s a good football player. He played a lot of football when he was at Georgia State, played a lot of games, so we’re excited about what he’s doing, but also he’s still got a lot to prove, too. So, we have a lot of guys with a lot of talent, but unproven for several of them."

Kyle Altuner being back at center is a proven commodity for Moore, and one that alleviates Moore. Not too much, though. The offensive line coach still wants to see Altuner being challenged for his role and so far, he has been. Moore remarked that reserve Tommy Ricard has been pushing Altuner and that the two have rotated with the first-team.

"It does [take a load off my mind], just because he got all of those game reps," Moore said of Altuner, who played nearly every snap last year. "But at the same time, he’s got to continue to improve, and Tommy is really pushing him. Tommy’s doing a really nice job of being consistent and really pushing him at that center position, so I’ve been rotating both of them, getting ones."

Beyond that, Moore emphasized the importance of getting the unit as a whole comfortable playing in different positions. For Moore, his goal is to get the unit to where the cohesion can be similar with different centers, tackles and guards.

"Not trying to get a run where you only play beside the same guys all the time," Moore said. "They’ve got to get where they’re comfortable with multiple centers, multiple tackles, with guards and all of that stuff."

Virginia Tech's 2026 season begins in earnest on Saturday, Sept. 5, when the squad hosts VMI. The Hokies' spring game, which will be free of charge, will be on Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET.