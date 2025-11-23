Kickoff Time for Virginia Tech vs. No. 17 Virginia Announced
It has been a whirlwind of a season for both the Hokies and the No. 17 Cavaliers, and it all comes to a head next Saturday, Nov 29, live on ESPN's primetime slot at 7 p.m. ET.
While the Commonwealth Clash always holds a special place in the hearts of the Virginia Tech and Virginia fanbases, emotions will be especially high coming into this season's matchup.
For Virginia fans, this is the best on-field performance they have witnessed since 2019 when the Cavaliers posted a 9-5 overall and 6-2 ACC record. It was also the last time the Cavaliers hoisted the Commonwealth Cup as the Hokies have been the victors the past four years. Virginia football is currently 9-2, 6-1 ACC, and their success has not gone unnoticed.
The primetime showing on ESPN of the Commonwealth Clash will mark the sixth night game the Cavaliers have competed in this season; the most in program history. There is no doubt that after such a successful season, losing the Commonwealth Cup for a fifth season would be heartbreaking for the Cavaliers, especially as they look to take the conference title.
For the Hokie faithful this season has been a string of disappointment and shortcomings. The Hokies will not compete in a bowl game for the first time since 2022, they are coming off a home-finale loss and enter their final match of the season on a three-game skid. Things are gloomy in Blacksburg.
However, that's not to count them out. Many players on the squad are fired up for the matchup, particularly defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam. After the Hokies' loss to then-No. 14 Miami, Gilliam remarked that he wished to spoil Virginia's hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game. The Cavaliers will clinch a spot in the title game if they defeat Virginia Tech this Saturday.
Though the Hokies are not competing for any postseason aspirations themselves, upsetting the 'Hoos would put a bow in what has otherwise been a difficult year. Save for some occasional bright spots — the double-overtime win against Cal and the one-score win over N.C. State — the year has been a turbulent affair, marked by then-head coach Brent Pry's firing on Sept. 14, one day after an ignominious 45-26 loss to Old Dominion.
With the promises of a new era on the horizon, and a large chip on their shoulder, the Hokies are looking to play spoiler this weekend and take the Commonwealth Cup for the fifth year in a row.