Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Virginia Tech's Week 10 Matchup Against Louisville
The game time and TV channel for Virginia Tech football's Week 10 contest against Louisville was announced by the ACC today. The Hokies and Cardinals will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium. The contest will be the third for Virginia Tech that is aired on the CW this season; the other two were N.C. State in Week 5 and Wake Forest the following week.
Thus far, Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC) has been an interesting spoiiler team in the ACC. The Cardinals absorbed their first loss of the season in an overtime defeat to now-No. 16 Virginia on Oct. 4; after being on their bye week, they bounced back on Oct. 17, taking down then-No. 2 Miami, 24-21, and pushing Hurricanes signal-caller Carson Beck into a quartet of interceptions.
Louisville may need some luck to make the ACC tournament right now; Georgia Tech and Virginia are currently the two teams in the ACC championship game if the season were to end today. The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals will not face off this season, meaning that Louisville needs to pull ahead of the Cavaliers to negate the head-to-head or move ahead of the unbeaten Yellow Jackets.
Meanwhile, the Hokies (2-5, 1-2) are stuck in "no-man's-land" after taking their fifth loss of the campaign to Georgia Tech. Dating back to its game against Syracuse last year, the Hokies are 2-9 in their last 11 games against Power Four foes, with last year's emphatic Commonwealth Clash victory over Virginia and his year's elusive one-score victory against NC State marking the lone triumphs.
Coming off the bye week, Montgomery believes that the break was sorely needed, stating that the timing was "extremely good."
"Right now, it's an extremely good time," Montgomery said. "With all the injuries that has occurred and guys trying to work their way back and some of them playing through injury even right now, the opportunity for those guys to get a little bit healthier. In addition to that, we've had to play a lot of young guys and out of those young guys, those guys getting the opportunity for things to slow down a little bit and catch their breath, kind of get back to some of the fundamentals and the technique things. It's been really good for that part of it. And then, just emotionally what everybody has gone through, it's not just the physical presence of what we've gone through, but the mental part of it. And for these guys, it's been a great time for them."
Virginia Tech's upcoming contest against California (5-2, 2-1) this Friday is the one remaining game on its schedule that it is favored in. Even still, that's not secured. Though the FPI gives the Hokies over 70% odds to claim Friday's contest, college football analyst Bill Connelly's SP+ metrics pin the Golden Bears as slim favorites.
Virginia Tech will take on California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium. Fans can view the contest on ESPN.