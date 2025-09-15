Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Virginia Tech's Week Five Matchup vs NC State
While the focus around Virginia Tech is on who will replace Brent Pry as the Hokies head coach, the game time and TV channel for the week five game against NC State was announced by the ACC today. The Hokies and the Wolfpack are going to face each other at 7:00 p.m. ET and it will be televised on the CW Network.
Heading into week four, NC State is 3-0 and has a big matchup against Duke upcoming this Saturday. The Hokies are 0-3 and coming off of an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion, a loss that ultimately led to the firing of Pry.
What will the mood around the program be when the two teams face off? That is going to be fascinating. Virginia Tech has a home game against Wofford coming up this weekend and that should tell us something about how this game may play out.
Pry Officially Out
Pry was 16-24 during his time as the Hokies' head coach and Saturday night's loss to Old Dominion was the last straw. After he was dismissed, Pry released this statement:
"On behalf of Amy and our entire family, I want to thank President Sands, Whit, and the Virginia Tech community for giving me the opportunity to lead this proud football program. Coaching at Virginia Tech has been an incredible honor and a chapter of our lives we will always cherish. To the outstanding young men I have been privileged to coach, you have left a lasting mark on me and my family. Your hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence—on the field, in the classroom, and as members of the community—have been inspiring every single day. To the dedicated assistant coaches and support staff, I am grateful beyond words. Your sacrifice, professionalism, and loyalty keep this program running and create the foundation for everything our players achieve. To our donors and the passionate Hokie faithful, your unwavering support to our entire football program, in every facet, has been vital. I encourage you to continue backing these players and this program; your energy and enthusiasm make Lane Stadium one of the best environments in college football.
Finally, to Amy and the rest of our family—thank you for your constant love and strength. We have been in this together from the start, and we will take the next steps of our journey the same way. Blacksburg will always hold a special place in our hearts. We leave with wonderful memories and lifelong friendships, and we will forever be cheering for the Hokies."
The Hokies announced that offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery will be the interim head coach in a statement about the firing of Pry:
"President Tim Sands shares the following message with our university community, alumni and supporters: Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we
strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season.
To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge. Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move."