Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced For Virginia Tech's Week Seven Matchup vs. Georgia Tech
The game time and TV channel for Virginia Tech football's Week 7 contest against Georgia Tech was announced by the ACC today. The Hokies and the Yellow Jackets are going to face each other at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11. The game will be available for viewing on the ACC Network.
Virginia Tech is chasing a three-game winning streak for only the second time in the past four years. That occurrence was last season, where the Hokies strung together wins over Stanford, Boston College and ironically enough, Georgia Tech.
The Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC) are coming off a clutch 23-21 win this past weekend over NC State, where they stopped the Wolfpack on a do-or-die fourth down. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) survived a nailbiter of its own, narrowly taking down Wake Forest, Virginia Tech's Week 6 foe this Saturday, in a 30-29 overtime thriller.
Tech's 2-3 record is the same as it was at this point a year ago; however, the Hokies walk into this contest, having won its ACC opener as opposed to last year, where they lost to Miami on a walk-off overturned Hail Mary. This year, Tech fired its head coach, Brent Pry, following the Hokies' first 0-3 start to a season since 1987. Since then, Montgomery has gone 2-0 in the pair of games that have followed.
"Man, just an an incredible win by our guys and the way they fought and came here with a mission and a passion about them and couldn't be more proud of them," Virginia Tech interim head coach Philip Montgomery said after the Hokies' win over the Wolfpack (3-2, 1-2 ACC). But before we get into the game and all the different questions, I just want to put our our prayers and our condolences out to DJ Eliot and his family. And it's been a couple really tough 24 to 48 hours for them and just want to lift them up and let them know that we're thinking of them and praying for them through this hard time. As far as the game goes, again, just couldn't be more proud of our players. Couldn't be more proud of our coaches in the midst of everything going on. These guys have just continued to work, continued to come to work every day, continued to grow as a football team. We played a complete game tonight. We played four quarters. We played complimentary football. All three phases contributed to the win. We had a bunch of young guys step up and make some incredible plays for us throughout the game. Some young freshman that came in and played extremely well. And so, guys are stepping up with their opportunities. They know that those are coming and they're still growing. They're still staying locked in. They're still doing the things that we've got to do. Kaleb Spencer had a career-high in tackles tonight. I think he had 11. Terion had a huge game. Going on the road in conference play and to be able to do what we did rushing. I think we were, 229 to their 59. That's a full effort offensively. Our offensive line guys stepped in, Johnny [Garrett] and Mont [Cunningham] and Tomas [Rimac] and Kyle [Altuner and Aidan] Lynch, those guys really played well. Tight ends did a great job in the block scheme parts of it. backs just kept finding opportunities and taking advantage of those. I mean, Christian Ellis had two huge plays. Had one there, I think it was in the first half or third quarter, I don't know, it's all running together. Where took a shot down the field, broke it up, and then obviously the play there at the end on the fourth-and-1. So, young guys stepping up and making plays, old guys stepping up and making plays, but just a full team win. And couldn't be more proud."