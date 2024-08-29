Layth Ghannam Earns Starting Guard Job for Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has released the depth chart for the season opener against Vanderbilt. There weren't very many surprises; Drones at quarterback, Tuten and running back, and all of the usual suspects--seemingly.
Brent Pry had talked in length in fall camp about how Layth Ghannam had really stood out, he was running with the first team, and got reps all throughout the offensive line.
The main lineup that stood out for Pry in his staff was a lineup that inlcuded Xavier Chaplin at left tackle, Layth Ghannam at left guard, Braelin Moore at center, Kaden Moore at right guard, and Parker Clements at right tackle.
According to the initial depth chart ahead of the matchup against Vanderbilt, Pry is going to stick to this lineup. There were a ton of talented players that Brent Pry had to choose from, and players that will rotate, like Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett, Bob Schick, and Montavious Cunningham.
Layth earned the starting job as Brent Pry said, "I think it's that combination, we like that the best."
He's a freak athlete, listed at 6-foot-5 and weighing over 300 pounds. He's impressed the coaching staff athletically, and has really came along in the past year.
He was the number one player out of West Virginia in his class, according to 247Sports. His ceiling is incredibly high, and 2024 will mark the first year in which Ghannam earns a start.
Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
"High School: Four-year letterman for head coach Steve Edwards Jr. at George Washington High School in West Virginia … Captained the Patriots for one season … Two-time Class AAA All-State Football First Team honoree (2021, 2022) … Two-time All-Mountain State Athletic Conference and citywide selection … Graduated as George Washington’s all-time leader in blocking percentage, having allowed one sack through four seasons … Helped the Patriots advance to three Class AAA state quarterfinals (2019, 2021, 2022) and achieve a 28-14 cumulative record during his career … As a 2022 senior, he registered 97 percent blocking, allowed one sack, handled five hurries and recorded 78 pancakes; defensively, he recorded 54 tackles, 21 TFLs, seven sacks, 41 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles … As a 2021 junior, he did not allow a sack while scoring 95 percent in blocking, handling seven hurries and recording 62 pancakes; defensively, he made 50 tackles, 25 quarterback hurries, 12 TFLs, seven sacks, one interception and one defensive touchdown … Graduated from George Washington with honors … Ranked as the No. 1 West Virginia prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … No. 41 offensive lineman by 247 Sports … No. 25 offensive lineman by ESPN."