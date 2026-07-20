Like Father, Like Son: Tyson Flowers’ Upbringing Helped Shape a Leader at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Long before Tyson Flowers became one of the veteran voices inside Virginia Tech’s locker room, he was simply a coach’s son.

From middle school through high school, Flowers played for his father in Fort Worth, Texas, just outside of Dallas, an experience that gave him an unusually close look at football through two different lenses. At home, he was a son. On the field, he was another player expected to meet the same standards as everyone else.

Sometimes, that path was not especially comfortable. Flowers recalled one of his earliest fall camps, where his father finally reached a breaking point with his constant questions.

“You’re not allowed to ask any more questions,” Flowers remembered being told.

There were also times when his father benched him. There were difficult moments that naturally came with being coached by a parent, especially as a young player still learning how to separate football from family. Looking back now, Flowers would not change any of it.

“That’s an experience I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Flowers said at the 2026 ACC Football Kickoff. “That’s something we talked about my whole life.”

Flowers credited his father with helping shape not only the football player he became, but the person he grew into. He described the presence and guidance of his father as an important part of his development, saying the lessons he learned throughout those years were “unparalleled.”

Those lessons appear to have followed Flowers all the way to Blacksburg.

Now one of the experienced players on a Virginia Tech team entering its first season under new head coach James Franklin, Flowers speaks with the perspective of someone who has spent much of his life around coaches, expectations and the day-to-day process required to improve. When Franklin declared during ACC Kickoff that Virginia Tech had “won the offseason,” Flowers was quick to put that statement into perspective: winning an offseason, in Flowers' eyes, guarantees nothing.

“It’s not something you achieve, and now we’ve won the sprint for the off-season, now we’re going to go win 12 games,” Flowers said. “I don’t think that’s how that works.”

Instead, Flowers focused on the same type of daily discipline that helped define his upbringing. He talked about winning individual workouts, practices and film sessions. He emphasized staying present rather than looking too far ahead. For Flowers, progress is not measured by what Virginia Tech hopes to accomplish months from now, but by what each player does when he walks into the building that day.

“How can I dominate in the weight room today? How can I dominate on the field today? How can I dominate in the film room today?” Flowers said.

That mindset fits directly into the culture Franklin has tried to establish since arriving in Blacksburg. Franklin and defensive lineman Kemari Copeland repeatedly discussed attention to detail and “stacking days” throughout Virginia Tech’s ACC Kickoff appearance. Flowers seems to embody both ideas.

“You have to focus on what you can control,” Flowers said. “All you can control is the present moment.”

His maturity also shows in the way he discusses the players around him. When asked about Quentin Reddish, Flowers did not simply praise his athletic ability. He spoke in detail about Reddish’s intelligence, growth and understanding of the game.

Flowers described Reddish as “really special,” pointing to his size, length, speed and athleticism, but he seemed equally impressed by how quickly the younger defensive back processes what happens on the field. The more time the two have spent playing together, Flowers said, the more they have developed an almost identical understanding of what they see in front of them.

“I feel like we see the field the same exact way,” Flowers said. “That gives me a lot of comfort, him a lot of comfort on the field.”

It was the type of answer that sounded less like simple praise from a teammate and more like the evaluation of someone accustomed to studying how others develop. Perhaps that should not be surprising for someone who spent so much of his childhood around a coach. Flowers has traveled a long way since those early days playing for his father.

His college career began at Rice, where he said he developed significantly as both a football player and a young man. He still speaks fondly of the coaches and people he knew there, but Houston never entirely felt like the right fit. Blacksburg did.

Both of Flowers’ parents played collegiately at Arkansas, and his mother later coached there. When Flowers first arrived at Virginia Tech, the atmosphere around Blacksburg reminded him of Fayetteville.

Houston is a major metropolitan area, the universities in the city are typically an afterthought, even on fall Saturdays. Much like Fayetteville, Blacksburg is smaller, slower and centered around the university.

“Same here, there’s no pro teams or big teams around Blacksburg,” Flowers said. “Everyone loves the Hokies.”

Flowers said the support he has received from Virginia Tech fans and the surrounding community has been unlike anything else he has experienced, helping a place far from home eventually begin to feel like one.

“The acceptance you get from the supporters here at Tech is unparalleled,” Flowers said. “It’s what makes Virginia Tech unique.”

Now, as Virginia Tech begins another transition under Franklin, Flowers finds himself in a position his father once occupied in his own life, Not necessarily as a coach, but as a steady voice, someone who was able to sett an example, someone helping younger players understand that development rarely happens all at once.

Years ago, Flowers learned those lessons while playing for his father. He learned when to ask questions, when to listen, how to handle being corrected and how to keep improving. Today, those lessons remain visible in the way he approaches football.