Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. California

Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's Week 9 bout against California this Saturday in Lane Stadium.

Thomas Hughes

Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) runs after a catch.
Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) runs after a catch. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech football takes on California today in its only weekday contest of the year. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 7:27 | Virginia Tech 10, California 0

Tailback Marcellous Hawkins broke free for a 20-yard gain, but the Hokies couldn't convert it into a touchdown. Virginia Tech settled for a 46-yard field goal from John Love to go up by 10.

Q1 12:04 | Virginia Tech 7, California 0

Virginia Tech tallied an exemplary opening drive after it forced Cal into a quick three-and-out with a 14-yard sack on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones lofted the ball high to wideout Ayden Greene, who brought it home for a 27-yard touchdown. The Hokies lead by seven after just under three minutes.

Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, California 0

California receives the ball.

