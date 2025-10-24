Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. California
Virginia Tech football takes on California today in its only weekday contest of the year. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 7:27 | Virginia Tech 10, California 0
Tailback Marcellous Hawkins broke free for a 20-yard gain, but the Hokies couldn't convert it into a touchdown. Virginia Tech settled for a 46-yard field goal from John Love to go up by 10.
Q1 12:04 | Virginia Tech 7, California 0
Virginia Tech tallied an exemplary opening drive after it forced Cal into a quick three-and-out with a 14-yard sack on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones lofted the ball high to wideout Ayden Greene, who brought it home for a 27-yard touchdown. The Hokies lead by seven after just under three minutes.
Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, California 0
California receives the ball.