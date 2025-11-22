All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. No.14 Miami

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Nov 15, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) looks to pass during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech football hosts Miami today at 12:00 ET, just a few days after the Hokies landed James Franklin as their new head coach. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3

Beck picked apart the Hokies defense in the first, and he’ll come back in the second to a third-and-1 scenario. Beck is 8-for-8 with 105 yards in the air, paired with nine yards on the ground.

Q1 1:40 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3

After Beck finds Malachi Toney for a 22-yard connection to punch into Hokie territory, Tech forced a fourth-down situation. Beck hits Toney again on fourth down for an 11-yard gain to move the sticks.

Q1 4:30 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3

The Hokies on both defensive stands have been able to force early third downs, before the Hurricanes picked up a first down on both drive.

Q1 6:15 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3

Drones was nearly sacked od 3rd and 10, yet he spun out just to be forced into throwing it away. John Love came on to nail the 30-yard field goal for the Hokies’ three-point response to Miami’s touchdown.

Q1 8:00 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 0

Kyron Drones on back-to-back rushes picks up a first down to get the Hokies on the doorstep of the Hurricanes 10-yard line. The rushing attack has been prominent. 

Q1 9:50 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 0

Marcellous Hawkins, on the Hokies' first play from scrimmage, explodes down the sideline for a huge field-flipping gain of 33.

Q1 10:16 | Miami 7, Virginia Tech 0

An eight-play, 75-yard drive from the Hurricanes is capped off with a 20-yard completion from Beck to Lofton out of the backfield. Lofton was inside the hashes on defense and was wide open for Beck.

Q1 11:55 | Virginia Tech 0, Miami 0

A huge 32-yard completion directly over the middle from Beck to Keelan Marion brings Miami within the 20-yard line of the Hokies, and early goal-to-go scenario for the Hurricanes.

Q1 13:30 | Virginia Tech 0, Miami 0

Beck’s first pass on third and three is complete for the game's first firstdown. The Hurricanes opened with two rushes from backs Elija Lofton and Girard Pringle Jr.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Miami 0

Miami starts with the ball after Tech deferred the opening kickoff. For the final time in Lane Stadium in 2025, here we go.

Pre-Game:

This is the first game out for the Hokies after their bowl eligibility was wiped away for the season, now looking to play spoiler against the Hurricanes, who sit a game back in the ACC, as they look for their first conference title in program history.

Lane Stadium should be electric for Tech’s second-ranked game in Blacksburg, and fourth overall. James Franklin told the Hokie faithful, “We are going to need this stadium rocking on Saturday.”

