Virginia Tech football is in an intriguing position, entering a 2025 campaign where expectations are simultaneously high and muted. It's not unlike many preseasons, but the outlook is slightly more tempered with the high-value addition of new head coach James Franklin.

Here's what I think the two-deep ends up being on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback:

Starter: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Reserve: Bryce Baker

Thoughts: Virginia Tech appears relatively set here for the next year or two. Grunkemeyer has three years of eligibility left, while Baker has four. Assuming that both stay for 2027, too, this could be an area that the Hokies can leave alone if things go right.

Running Back:

Starter: Marcellous Hawkins

Reserve(s): Bill Davis, Jeff Overton

Thoughts: Virginia Tech needed to slightly reload with the graduation of Terion Stewart; Davis offers a back in the bruising, bowling ball-esque kind of style that Stewart offered, and though he may not profile with the same kind of breakaway ability, he could prove to be more durable over the course of the season.

Wide Receiver:

Starters: Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark

Reserves: Jeff Exinor, Marlion Jackson, either Shamarius Peterkin or Takye Heath

Thoughts: Greene, like in 2025, is the main returnee, though now, he's flanked by Brown, who comes over from Duke. I had a little bit of difficulty placing Denmark as the WR3 and that methodology could shift as we approach the 2026 campaign.

Tight End:

Starter: Luke Reynolds

Reserve: Benji Gosnell

Thoughts: Though Gosnell enters as the incumbent, I think that Reynolds is superior both as a receiving target and in the blocking game, leading to Gosnell being the TE2 for Virginia Tech come 2026. There's still room for Gosnell to continue to maintain a significant role, however, as I think that the Hokies will lean towards utilizing their tight ends more under new offensive coordinator Ty Howle.

Offensive Line:

Starters: Logan Howland, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Johnny Garrett

Reserves: Justin Bell, Gavin Crawfor, Michael Troutman III, Brody Meadows, Aidan Lynch

Thoughts: I mentioned this in one of my articles yesterday but I think the Hokies' offensive line will be better by osmosis of having more competitive bodies in the room. Last year, Virginia Tech didn't see any snaps from either Meadows or Jaden Muskrat, both of whom profiled to be between the No. 6 to 8 options on the offensive line. Moreover, Cunningham was injured for the majority of the year, too. Virginia Tech should naturally deal with less attrition in the line this year, and it should consequently lead to better results.

