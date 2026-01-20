All Hokies

Where Did CBS Sports, ESPN Put Virginia Tech In Their Way-Too-Early Top-25 2026 Rankings?

Do the Hokies crack either CBS Sports' or ESPN's way-too-early top-25?
Thomas Hughes|
Dec 3, 2016; Orlando, Fla.; Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans (4) and teammates run out of the tunnel before the ACC title game vs. Clemson.
Dec 3, 2016; Orlando, Fla.; Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans (4) and teammates run out of the tunnel before the ACC title game vs. Clemson. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Virginia Tech football sits seven and a half months away from its 2026 campaign, the first under new head coach James Franklin. Ahead of the season, several media outlets — including CBS Sports and ESPN — have released their way-too-early top 25 polls ahead of the season.

Here's what the CBS poll's rankings are:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Texas
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Indiana
  9. Michigan
  10. Oklahoma
  11. USC
  12. BYU
  13. Miami
  14. LSU
  15. Alabama
  16. Louisville
  17. Missouri
  18. Utah
  19. Washington
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Houston
  22. Penn State
  23. SMU
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. South Carolina

Ad then, here's ESPN's way-too-early top 25:

  1. Indiana
  2. Texas
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Georgia
  5. Oregon
  6. Ohio State
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Miami
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Texas A&M
  11. BYU
  12. Oklahoma
  13. USC
  14. Louisville
  15. LSU
  16. Iowa
  17. SMU
  18. Michiga
  19. Washington
  20. TCU
  21. Alabama
  22. Penn State
  23. Arizona State
  24. Tennessee
  25. Utah

Virginia Tech's omission off the ESPN list is a relative unsurprise after the Hokies' 3-9 campaign in 2025; the ESPN article does not list any other teams in consideration (i.e. a de-facto "receiving votes" category).

Here's what CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello said when he put the Hokies at No. 24:

"Best hire of the coaching carousel? Best transfer class in Virginia Tech history? James Franklin pulled 12 of his players away from Penn State and added four-star Duke receiver Que'Sean Brown. In the wide open ACC, I'll side with one of the more consistent coaches in college football, lifting the Hokies back in the mix."

The Hokies went 3-9 last season and started the campaign 0-3, including a 44-20 loss to Vanderbilt and a 45-26 drubbing at the hands of Old Dominion that warranted the firing of then-head coach Brent Pry on Sept. 14. Interim head coach Philip Montgomery then assumed the temporary mantle of head coach and steered the team to a 3-6 record in his nine games as the big whistle. The Hokies claimed victories over FCS Wofford, NC State and California; however, they lost four straight games to close out the 2025 season, capped by a 27-7 rout by then-No. 18 Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Nov. 17, Franklin was named as Virginia Tech's next head coach; in his subsequent recruiting stretch, he raised the Hokies' class ranking by just over 100 spots to No. 22 on 247Sports. On the 247Sports transfer portal rankings, Virginia Tech sits at an impressive No. 18, having secured 25 commitments in the portal at the time of writing.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5, as the Hokies face off against VMI for the first time since 1984. In the meantime, Virginia Tech's annual spring game will be held on Saturday, April 18; admission for the event will be free.

