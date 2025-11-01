All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. No. 16 Louisville

Here's live score updates and analysis for Virginia Tech football's Week 10 clash with No. 16 Louisville this Saturday in Lane Stadium.

Thomas Hughes

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) goes airborne after a hit.
Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) goes airborne after a hit. / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia Tech football squares off today with No. 16 Louisville in its ninth contest of the 2025 campaign. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, No. 16 Louisville 0

Louisville wins the toss and defers. The Hokies will start with the ball.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

