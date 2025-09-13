Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Old Dominion
Virginia Tech faces off against the Old Dominion Monarchs for its third game of the 2025 campaign, looking to rebound after an 0-2 start. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 12:18 | Virginia Tech 0, Old Dominion 0
The Hokies follow it up with a three-and-out, as well, only gaining four yards with a pass to wideout Cameron Seldon.
Q1 13:04 | Virginia Tech 0, Old Dominion 0
Old Dominion tailback Trequan Jones tallied a pair of rushes to set up a third-and-2 but signal-caller Colton Joseph rushed for no gain. Monarchs go three-and-out.
Pre-Game:
Offensive line looks a little different tonight in terms of starters. Left tackle is Tomas Rimac (previously Johnny Garrett, who isn't dressed tonight), left guard is Layth Ghannam, center is Kyle Altuner, right guard is Tommy Ricard (first career start), and right tackle is Aidan Lynch (also first career start).