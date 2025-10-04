Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
Virginia Tech football faces off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the second game of its 2025 conference slate. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q2 2:38 | Wake Forest, Virginia Tech 14
Once again, the pendulum has shifted the other way, with Demon Deacons reserve tailback Ty Clark punching it in on a three-yard play. Wake's latest drive lasted seven plays and wrapped up in only 2:07. The final drive of the half is presumably coming up.
Q2 9:46 | Virginia Tech 14, Wake Forest 10
Hokies wide receiver Takye Heath tallied his first-ever career touchdown, snagging the ball down the middle on a third-and-6. Virginia Tech now retakes a four-point lead.
Q2 13:00 | Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 7
Just like that, the Hokies trail. Tailback Demond Claiborne barreled down the middle for an 11-yard gain to give the Demon Deacons the lead.
Q1 2:30 | Virginia Tech 7, Wake Forest 3
Tailback Marcellous Hawkins found the endzone on a three-yard rush, notching his second touchdown in as many games. Kicker John Love's extra point attempt was good.
Q1 6:24 | Wake Forest 3, Virginia Tech 0
Wake Forest and Virginia Tech both went three-and-out; the Demon Deacons' punt traveled only 23 yards and the Hokies will begin in enemy territory, on Wake Forest's 43-yard line.
Q1 8:40 | Wake Forest 3, Virginia Tech 0
Wake Forest couldn't find the endzone, but did convert the field goal to go up three. Drones' interception essentially paved the way for automatic Demon Deacons points. Virginia Tech now starts its second drive.
Q1 10:27 | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0
Drones coughed the ball up on what's ruled an interception; Wake Forest will take over on Virginia Tech's 13-yard line. It's a nightmare start on the Hokies' opening drive.
Q1 11:15 | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0
Wake Forest was stumped on a third-and-3, and Virginia Tech starts its opening drive on its 19-yard line.
Q1 14:00 | Virginia Tech 0, Wake Forest 0
Virginia Tech won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. Wake Forest received the ball and converted on a third-and-1.
Pre-Game:
Wide receivers Keylen "Brodie" Adams and Snook Peterkin are out today vs. the Demon Deacons. Safety Christian Ellis, who tallied last week's game-sealing pass breakup, will not play today, either.