LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Maryland Terrapins Football
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COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia Tech football matches up against Maryland looking to move to 3-0 for the first time since the 2017 season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05