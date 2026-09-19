How to Watch Virginia Tech Football vs. Maryland: Announcers, TV, Radio and More

Virginia Tech football takes on Maryland today in an effort to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2017. Here's how you can tune in for Saturday's showdown in College Park:

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 TV Voices: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst)

Eric Collins (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (analyst) Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Network

Virginia Tech Sports Network Radio Voices: Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter)

Bill Roth (play-by-play), Mike Burnop (analyst); Evan Hughes (sideline reporter) Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Game Notes

Virginia Tech is looking for its first 3-0 start to a season since the 2017 season, when it takes on Maryland today. A victory Saturday would also be the Hokies' first out-of-conference win against a Power Four opponent since the 2017 season opener vs. West Virginia. Dating back to that game, Virginia Tech has lost 15 games to Power Four non-conference opponents and counting.

The Hokies, however, are 2-0 for the first time in five seasons. Virginia Tech routed VMI 73-3 to open its season, amassing 619 yards of offense and generating 10 touchdowns, including five rushing scores. Last week against Old Dominion, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 32 of his 41 passes for a career-high 327 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Grunkemeyer's 32 completions were the highest in a single game for the program since at least 1987, per the HokieSports statistical database. Through two games with the Hokies, Grunkemeyer is 48-of-62 for 551 yards and four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech's running backs have reached the end zone six times this season, with sophomore Jeffrey Overton leading the way yard-wise with 151 yards (23 carries, two touchdowns). Fifth-year tailback Marcellous Hawkins currently holds the team lead for rushing touchdowns with four.

Through the air, Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown and tight end Luke Reynolds are tied for the team lead in receptions at 13 apiece. Reynolds' 13 catches have resulted in 158 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. The junior transfer from Penn State totaled a career-high 108 receiving yards and eight receptions in last Saturday's 44-21 victory over Old Dominion, garnering the ACC's Offensive Receiver of the Week award for his efforts.

Through two games, Virginia Tech's defense has totaled 12 sacks and 32 tackles for loss, led by defensive end Mylachi Williams (six TFLs, three sacks). The Hokies sacked Quinn Henicle seven times Saturday.

Like the Hokies, Maryland is 2-0, entering the clash with victories over Hampton (62-0) and UConn (38-14). In the latter, quarterback Malik Washington completed 18 straight passes, ending the day with 347 yards on a 34-of-41 clip. Washington is 53-of-72 this season for 533 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and one sack.

Last season, Washington was 273-of-473 for 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns, nine picks, and eight sacks in his true freshman season.

Running back Iverson Howard has reached the end zone three times this season for the Terrapins, generating 121 rushing yards, while Old Dominion transfer Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding has totaled 187 receiving yards and a pair of scores on 14 catches this season. Gladding, who logged 71 yards against Virginia Tech when at ODU last season, caught 51 passes for 667 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 for the Monarchs.