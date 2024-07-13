LOOK: Josh Pate Gives Exclusive Look at Virginia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25
If you had any doubt about whether Virginia Tech would be one of the funnest teams to play with in EA Sports College Football 25, this first look from Josh Pate should have you leaving all of that doubt behind. The game is close to being released and more information is being released about all of the teams leading up to the official release of the game and today, Pate gave an exclusive look at Virginia Tech, who is one of the higher-rated teams in the game.
Take a look below.
"Virginia Tech fans won't be the only ones learning they lyrics to Enter Sandman because the Hokies are rounding into form and they are going to be rounding into form to play with in EA Sports CFB 25. They have top players at every major position and there is no one more key to their success than dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones, he checks in at 86 overall. He will get the ball to key transfer portal addition Ali Jennings at 87 overall. They are going to be a team with a power run game and they are going to be running behind an offenisve line that returns four starters. The defense should be stout against the pass. Starting with edge player Antwaun Powell-Ryland, an 88 overall, and two of the ACC's best corners with Dorian Strong, 91 overall, and Mansoor Delane, an 87 overall. If you can master the strengths of this Hokie team, this will be an extremely underrated team to use against your friends."
Virginia Tech should be one of the more fun teams to use in the game. A lot of players love playing with dual-threat quarterbacks and there are few in the country that are as good as Drones. With Drones, the running game, and a strong defense, players should be racing to use Virginia Tech in EA Sports College Football 25. Not to mention that EA Sports seems to have nailed the Enter Sandman entrance for home games, which is yet another reason to continue playing with the Hokies in the game.