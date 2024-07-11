Look: Virginia Tech Football Officially Reveals New Uniforms
The new uniforms for Virginia Tech football have officially arrived, though it was a day earlier than planned.
While the official release was not supposed to go down until tomorrow, Virginia Tech released the visuals for their new uniforms and if you ask me, they knocked it out of the park.
The new uniforms were leaked in the new NCAA 25 Video and they decided to do the full reveal a day earlier than planned. The new uniforms removed the shoulder stripes and Hokie Stone numbering.
Here is what our own Zach Ozmon had to say about the uniform release earlier this week:
"So what do we really know about the new uniforms that’ll be released in the upcoming days? Well, for one, they will bring along a new sense of identity for Virginia Tech on the football field. With the new regime of Head Coach Brent Pry and Co. moving into their third year, things have started to take shape for the Hokies, and with that new shape shall come a new recognition of who VT really is.
One physical change to the new uniforms that has been circulating is the removal of the shoulder stripes, which have been a feature of Virginia Tech football uniforms since 2018. After six seasons of use, the Hokies have totaled a record of 35–39, which is mediocre at best. That’s not to say that all the blame goes on the jerseys, of course, but sometimes it’s best to go out with the old and in with the new.
It seems that the new uniforms will incorporate a clean and sleek design, reminiscent of the Mike Vick days at Lane Stadium. And whether we know if that is true or not, the main consensus around the country sure does point to that and will most likely be showcased to some degree this Friday.
And with EA Sports College Football ‘25 coming out on July 19th, just a week after Virginia Tech announces their uniforms, we may just get the new look for the Hokies showcased in the game."
What are Virginia Tech fans thoughts on the new uniforms?