Louisiana Running Back Transfer Bill Davis Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

After a long wait, the transfer portal is officially open, and Virginia Tech Hokies are moving quickly to address roster needs. The Hokies have already scheduled several visits, and the latest to become public is running back Bill Davis, with the news first reported by 247Sports reporter Kolby Crawford.

Davis is a compact, powerful back from LaPlace, Louisiana, who has spent the past three seasons at the Group of Five level. After redshirting as a true freshman, Davis steadily carved out a role and developed into a consistent producer. Over his career, he has rushed for 1,752 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry and scoring 18 rushing touchdowns. He has also added a touchdown as a receiver, providing some evidence of versatility beyond between-the-tackles work.

Advanced metrics reinforce what the raw numbers suggest. According to Pro Football Focus, Davis has graded out as a strong runner throughout his career. While his pass-blocking and receiving grades sit closer to average, his rushing ability has consistently stood out. This past season, he earned a 75.9 rushing grade and a 76.0 overall grade. His top performance came against McNeese State, when he carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, Davis runs with a low center of gravity and a physical style that translates well in short-yardage and late-game situations. That profile, combined with his production and two remaining years of eligibility, makes him one of the more intriguing running backs available in the portal and a player likely to attract interest from Power Four programs.

At Virginia Tech, Davis would not be expected to immediately replace the top option in the backfield. The Hokies return an established RB1 in Marcellous Hawkins, meaning Davis would likely enter spring practice competing for the RB2 role. That competition would include Jeffery Overton, who has seen rotational snaps and provides a different skill set.

Depth is a significant factor in Tech’s pursuit. The Hokies currently have just four scholarship running backs, including Messiah Mickens, who is a true freshman. Injuries and workload management made depth a concern late in the season, and adding an experienced, durable runner would help stabilize the room. Davis’ physical running style and college experience could make him a valuable piece in Virginia Tech’s offense, even if his role ultimately settles into a complementary one.

