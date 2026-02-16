Transfer Rumors: Pulisic’s Huge Man Utd Move; Arsenal Welcome Ballon d’Or Winner Boost

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers’s future appears to be up in the air. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic is thought to be open to a Premier League return and has garnered “serious” interest from Manchester United. AC Milan would be willing to accept somewhere between €70–80 million (£60.9–69.6 million, $83.1–94.9 million) for the U.S. men’s national team star who is also a target for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have opened fruitful discussions with Aston Villa’s £100 million ($136.4 million) rated midfielder Morgan Rogers. There is speculation that the England international will push for the move should Villa fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Source: Indykaila)

Arsenal have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé who has once again inspired rumors of disharmony in the French capital after a public war of words with manager Luis Enrique. (Source: Football Transfers)

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté. The Frenchman has returned to form in recent weeks but still hasn’t signed an extension to a contract which expires this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Should Liverpool wish to replace Konaté with Juventus’ talismanic Gleison Bremer, it will cost them more than €70 million. (Source: Calciomercato)

Manchester United scouts were at San Siro on Saturday night to pay close attention to Inter’s buccaneering wingback Federico Dimarco. (Source: Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Manchester United are both keen admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ teenage gem Mateus Mané. The former Rochdale midfielder is valued at £50 million ($68.2 million) and could be the subject of an imminent bid for the defending Premier League champions. (Source: Fichajes)

Long-term Manchester City and Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White would be available for a fee in the region of £70 million ($95.5 million). (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea and Manchester City are both vying for the signature of Brentford’s standout striker Igor Thiago. The free-scoring Brazilian is also high on Bayern Munich’s list of targets ahead of what may be a three-way scrap this summer. (Source: Fichajes)

Everton are keen on signing Jack Grealish on another loan deal rather than pay a permanent fee for the injured Manchester City loanee. (Source: Football Insider)

Leeds United are plotting a summer move for Middlesbrough star and Manchester United target Hayden Hackney. (Source: Alan Nixon)

La Liga

Nico Paz could be the subject of a record-breaking transfer U-turn from Real Madrid. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s plan all along has been to trigger Nico Paz’s €9 million ($10.7 million) buyback clause in his Como contract. However, Florentino Pérez now intends to sell the playmaker on for a swollen profit, with a price tag of €75 million slapped on his head. Should Madrid find a buyer at this rate—and the likes of Inter and Tottenham have been credited with keen interest in the past—the €66 million Madrid make would represent the largest transfer profit the club has ever booked for a single player. (Source: Fichajes)

The major obstacle standing in Marcus Rashford’s way of a permanent move to Barcelona this summer is the prospect of Joan Laporta being dethroned as club president in March’s elections. There is by no means any guarantee that Laporta’s potential successor would share his admiration for the Manchester United loanee. (Source: Football Insider)

Álvaro Morata endured the same fate as Paz (getting recalled by Real Madrid only to be sold on) and could soon find himself on the market once more. Getafe have been linked with the Euro 2024 winner after he received a public dressing down from his Como manager Cesc Fàbregas. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are compelled to act on the interest they showed in Club Brugge’s 18-year-old talent Jesse Bisiwu this summer in a continuation of their drive for youthful stars. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Were Barcelona to opt for a more experienced forward option, Inter striker Marcus Thuram is the name that is being currently whispered in Catalan circles. They would face competition from PSG and Bayern Munich. (Source: Calciomercato)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS