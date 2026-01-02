LSU OL Transfer Ory Williams Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to expand its list of transfer portal visitors, with LSU offensive tackle Ory Williams becoming the latest addition as the Hokies look to reinforce their offensive line. The visit was first reported by Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports.

Williams spent the past two seasons at LSU after committing as part of the Tigers’ 2024 recruiting class. A native of San Marcos, Texas, he redshirted his true freshman season and saw limited action, logging just four snaps. His role expanded during the 2025 season, when he played 150 offensive snaps across four games, according to Pro Football Focus.

In those 150 snaps, Williams earned a 67.2 pass-blocking grade and a 66.2 run-blocking grade, finishing the season with a 57.7 overall grade. The numbers reflect a young lineman still adjusting to SEC competition, but one who showed flashes of high-level ability when given extended opportunities.

The bulk of Williams’ action came against SEC competition. He played 106 of his 150 snaps against Alabama and Arkansas, two games that highlighted both his upside and areas for growth. Against Arkansas, Williams logged 74 snaps and posted an 87.6 pass-blocking grade with a 65.7 overall grade, one of his strongest performances of the season. His outing against Alabama was more uneven, as he finished with a 45.1 overall grade and a 40.5 mark in pass protection. He did show some effectiveness in the run game, earning a 57.2 run-blocking grade on eight run-blocking snaps.

Physically, Williams fits the mold of a prototypical offensive tackle. He stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 335 pounds, bringing rare size and length to the position. During his time at LSU, he took snaps on both the right and left side of the offensive line, demonstrating positional versatility that could be valuable for Virginia Tech as it looks to solidify its two-deep.

Virginia Tech is expected to return several solid contributors along the offensive line for the 2026 season, but depth remains a concern. Injuries and attrition have exposed thin spots in the rotation, particularly among younger linemen still developing. Williams would provide immediate competition and insurance, with the potential to push for a starting role.

If Virginia Tech is able to land Williams, it would be a significant addition. Bringing in a young offensive lineman with SEC experience, multiple career starts and exposure to high-level pass rushers could pay dividends. At minimum, Williams would strengthen the Hokies’ depth, and at best, he could emerge as a key piece in the starting lineup moving forward.

We will have more as this story develops.

More Virginia Tech Football News: